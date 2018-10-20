 Skip to main content
Stoneybrook's Julie Veith, Dee Lovell and Sheri Miller joined Venice's Barbara Perkins and Mill Creek's Kristin Bruce to volunteer at the tournament.

Golfers tee off against cancer in Bradenton

Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018

Stoneybrook's Julie Veith, Dee Lovell and Sheri Miller joined Venice's Barbara Perkins and Mill Creek's Kristin Bruce to volunteer at the tournament.

Sarasota's Jim Courville, Butch Koch, Bill Larocque and Bob Springer played to support the cause and also because "we just love golf."

Sarasota's Jim Courville, Butch Koch, Bill Larocque and Bob Springer played to support the cause and also because "we just love golf."

Sarasota's Bob Springer drives the ball off the first tee of the Play for Pink golf tournament.

Sarasota's Bob Springer drives the ball off the first tee of the Play for Pink golf tournament.

Trisha Zuknick of Crunch Fitness mans a booth on the first hole of the Play For Pink golf tournament.

Trisha Zuknick of Crunch Fitness mans a booth on the first hole of the Play For Pink golf tournament.

Breast cancer survivor Joanne Hampton, left, gave an emotional presentation on the comedy show Oct. 18. She is with volunteer Linda Vernon.

Breast cancer survivor Joanne Hampton, left, gave an emotional presentation on the comedy show Oct. 18. She is with volunteer Linda Vernon.

Professional comedian Carmen Ciricillo headlined a show on Oct. 18 to benefit the Play for Pink cause.

Professional comedian Carmen Ciricillo headlined a show on Oct. 18 to benefit the Play for Pink cause.

Eddie Fernandez, the No. 55-ranked long driver in the world, hit shots for each foursome during the tournament.

Eddie Fernandez, the No. 55-ranked long driver in the world, hit shots for each foursome during the tournament.

Julie Veith is still battling the effects of her breast cancer.

Julie Veith is still battling the effects of her breast cancer.

A banquet room at The Heritage Harbour Golf & Eatery was appropriately decorated for the comedy show.

A banquet room at The Heritage Harbour Golf & Eatery was appropriately decorated for the comedy show.

Sarasota's Butch Koch tees off at Play for Pink.

Sarasota's Butch Koch tees off at Play for Pink.

First Play for Pink golf tournament benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Mill Creek's Kristin Bruce was working to sell various raffle tickets before the start of the Play for Pink golf tournament Oct. 19 at the Heritage Harbour Golf & Eatery.

She wasn't having any trouble at all.

"Everyone is contributing, and they are contributing extra on top," Bruce said.

It was common theme for the tournament, which was put together by Bryan Veith after his wife Julie's battle with breast cancer and its lingering effects over the last four years. The tourney benefitted the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The tournament's 128-player field sold out two months before the event.

"Bryan and Julie are a wonderful couple, amazing," Bruce said. "I didn't know everything she has gone through. This tournament brings more awareness."

 

 

