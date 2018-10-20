Golfers tee off against cancer in Bradenton

Mill Creek's Kristin Bruce was working to sell various raffle tickets before the start of the Play for Pink golf tournament Oct. 19 at the Heritage Harbour Golf & Eatery.

She wasn't having any trouble at all.

"Everyone is contributing, and they are contributing extra on top," Bruce said.

It was common theme for the tournament, which was put together by Bryan Veith after his wife Julie's battle with breast cancer and its lingering effects over the last four years. The tourney benefitted the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The tournament's 128-player field sold out two months before the event.

"Bryan and Julie are a wonderful couple, amazing," Bruce said. "I didn't know everything she has gone through. This tournament brings more awareness."