 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Michael Moulton lines up his first drive of the tournament.

Golf championship traverses two courses

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Michael Moulton lines up his first drive of the tournament.

Buy this Photo
Paul Miller, Michael Moulton and Markus Schulz

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Paul Miller, Michael Moulton and Markus Schulz

Buy this Photo
Others took to the putting green to practice their short games.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Others took to the putting green to practice their short games.

Buy this Photo
Pat Dunn loads his golf cart.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Pat Dunn loads his golf cart.

Buy this Photo
James Malik, right, chats with Steve Thomas before Thomas heads out to the course.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

James Malik, right, chats with Steve Thomas before Thomas heads out to the course.

Buy this Photo
James Malik

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

James Malik

Buy this Photo
Bob Ellis practices his drive.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Bob Ellis practices his drive.

Buy this Photo
The driving range filled up as more men got ready for the day.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

The driving range filled up as more men got ready for the day.

Buy this Photo
Bob Ellis

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Bob Ellis

Buy this Photo
Shaikh Rasool

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Shaikh Rasool

Buy this Photo
Michael Moulton

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Michael Moulton

Buy this Photo
Men lined up on the driving range to prepare for their round.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Men lined up on the driving range to prepare for their round.

Buy this Photo
Gary Kirschner gets some practice swings in before the round kicks off.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Gary Kirschner gets some practice swings in before the round kicks off.

Buy this Photo
Gary Kirschner gets his cart ready to hit the course.

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

Gary Kirschner gets his cart ready to hit the course.

Buy this Photo
John Szumski, Richard Keck and Timothy Ruark

Monday, Mar. 29, 2021 |

John Szumski, Richard Keck and Timothy Ruark

Buy this Photo
Share
The men teed off at the Links course on Friday and the Harbourside course on Saturday.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

It was every man for himself at the Longboat Key Club's men's golf championship. The tourney teed off on March 26 at the Links and finished March 27 at Harbourside. 

On the first day, the men hit the driving range or practice green before they headed out at their scheduled tee times. Boxed lunches were available, but more of the attention was on preparing each cart and getting the requisite pregame chatter in. Each competitor got a golf cart to himself for the tournament, so they could properly get into the gametime zone and remain socially distant.

Director of golf Terry O'Hara met the players at the first hole, with the trophy standing nearby. After some catching-up, competitors took their first swings and headed off on the course. 

Related Stories

Advertisement