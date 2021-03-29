Golf championship traverses two courses

It was every man for himself at the Longboat Key Club's men's golf championship. The tourney teed off on March 26 at the Links and finished March 27 at Harbourside.

On the first day, the men hit the driving range or practice green before they headed out at their scheduled tee times. Boxed lunches were available, but more of the attention was on preparing each cart and getting the requisite pregame chatter in. Each competitor got a golf cart to himself for the tournament, so they could properly get into the gametime zone and remain socially distant.

Director of golf Terry O'Hara met the players at the first hole, with the trophy standing nearby. After some catching-up, competitors took their first swings and headed off on the course.