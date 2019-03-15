Glamor and goodwill at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club

Guests radiated glamour at the second annual Diamonds & Champagne Gala March 14 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

The event, which was organized by the Women's Council of Realtors Manatee, benefitted Foundations for Dreams.

AnnaMaria Carleton, the program director for Foundation for Dreams, said the event raised awareness for her organization and raised much-needed funds.

Sherry Grooms, the president of the Women's Council of Realtors Manatee, said the work Foundation for Dreams does is personally important to her.

"I have friends who have children with disabilities," she said. "I like to give all kids equal opportunity."

The gala featured live music from Jonathan Cortez of Ace in the Hole Entertainment, a live and silent auction, and a raffle to spend time in a money booth with $1,000 inside.