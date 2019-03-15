 Skip to main content
Ashley French, Sherry Grooms, Charlotte Griffin, Debbie Urban and Rebecca Dalton were the key organizers of the gala.

Glamor and goodwill at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club

Ashley French, Sherry Grooms, Charlotte Griffin, Debbie Urban and Rebecca Dalton were the key organizers of the gala.

Karen Medford, Karla Jones Wilson, and Beth Beckert enjoyed the festivities.

Karen Medford, Karla Jones Wilson, and Beth Beckert enjoyed the festivities.

Steve Zeris, Christy May, and Peter Pike support the cause.

Steve Zeris, Christy May, and Peter Pike support the cause.

The tables were beautifully set for the occasion.

The tables were beautifully set for the occasion.

AnnaMaria Carleton, program director for Foundation for Dreams, says the event raises awareness.

AnnaMaria Carleton, program director for Foundation for Dreams, says the event raises awareness.

Sandi Spahn, Lauren Dalton, Hope Tomsen, and Bella Barcell.

Sandi Spahn, Lauren Dalton, Hope Tomsen, and Bella Barcell.

Laura Benson and Peter Salefsky led the festivities for the evening.

Laura Benson and Peter Salefsky led the festivities for the evening.

Just under 200 guests attended the event.

Just under 200 guests attended the event.

One attendee was selected to receive a 0.71 carat diamond valued at at least $2,000, which was donated by Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria.

One attendee was selected to receive a 0.71 carat diamond valued at at least $2,000, which was donated by Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria.

Jerica Rogers, of Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria, holds the diamond her business provided for the event.

Jerica Rogers, of Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria, holds the diamond her business provided for the event.

Jonathan Cortez provided the musical stylings of the evening.

Jonathan Cortez provided the musical stylings of the evening.

Plenty of couples took to the dance floor after dinner.

Plenty of couples took to the dance floor after dinner.

A group from SaraBay Suncoast Realty.

A group from SaraBay Suncoast Realty.

Carolyn Hoff, Argelia Vidal, Richard Bottorff, Whitney Ellis, Tonna Gruber, and Brian Vaugh.

Carolyn Hoff, Argelia Vidal, Richard Bottorff, Whitney Ellis, Tonna Gruber, and Brian Vaugh.

Monique Geathers of Keller Williams Realty of Manatee and Selina Wiggins or Unique Realty of Manatee.

Monique Geathers of Keller Williams Realty of Manatee and Selina Wiggins or Unique Realty of Manatee.

Jon Fierro, who owns White Diamond Landscape, and Jane Dokka, who owns Hana Sushi Lounge.

Jon Fierro, who owns White Diamond Landscape, and Jane Dokka, who owns Hana Sushi Lounge.

Laura and Steward Lawrence of Michael Saunders & Company.

Laura and Steward Lawrence of Michael Saunders & Company.

Lori Bollinger, Pam Ali, and Deborah and Charlie O'Mara of Michael Saunders & Company.

Lori Bollinger, Pam Ali, and Deborah and Charlie O'Mara of Michael Saunders & Company.

Guests mingled in the outdoor space after sunset.

Guests mingled in the outdoor space after sunset.

John Woodcox of CrossCountry Mortgage and Jackie Hinger of First American Title Insurance Company.

John Woodcox of CrossCountry Mortgage and Jackie Hinger of First American Title Insurance Company.

Guests had the opportunity to have their picture professionally taken in front of a Rolls Royce.

Guests had the opportunity to have their picture professionally taken in front of a Rolls Royce.

Some guests arrived in style.

Some guests arrived in style.

Diamonds & Champagne Gala supports Foundation for Dreams
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Guests radiated glamour at the second annual Diamonds & Champagne Gala March 14 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

The event, which was organized by the Women's Council of Realtors Manatee, benefitted Foundations for Dreams.

AnnaMaria Carleton, the program director for Foundation for Dreams, said the event raised awareness for her organization and raised much-needed funds.

Sherry Grooms, the president of the Women's Council of Realtors Manatee, said the work Foundation for Dreams does is personally important to her.

"I have friends who have children with disabilities," she said. "I like to give all kids equal opportunity."

The gala featured live music from Jonathan Cortez of Ace in the Hole Entertainment, a live and silent auction, and a raffle to spend time in a money booth with $1,000 inside.

 

