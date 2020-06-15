Children at Let's Create Art in Lakewood Ranch wanted to deliver a Father's Day message to their dad, so on June 15 they created and painted a fence, and clipped a note to it with a clothes pin. Father's Day is June 21.

Let's Create Art's Whitney Vance helped the kids during the project. Vance said the small business has bounced back well now things are reopening from the coronavirus shutdown. She said her art classes are filling up quickly.

About 10 children worked on art projects as space is limited to maintain social distancing.

Father's Day art projects to take home are available as well. Call 361-1491 for more information.