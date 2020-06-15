 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Bella Bassett capped her art project with this message to her dad, Tony Bassett.

Glad for dad in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Bella Bassett capped her art project with this message to her dad, Tony Bassett.

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Charlie Van Vliet let his dad, Mike Van Vliet, know how he feels.

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Charlie Van Vliet let his dad, Mike Van Vliet, know how he feels.

Let's Create Art's Whitney Vance puts the finishing touch on her students' projects.

Let's Create Art's Whitney Vance puts the finishing touch on her students' projects.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Aubrey Truman shows off the finished project.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Aubrey Truman shows off the finished project.

Parrish 9-year-old Maddison Butz shows off the message she created for her dad, Jon Butz.

Parrish 9-year-old Maddison Butz shows off the message she created for her dad, Jon Butz.

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old MIsabelle Hayes dries the paint on her art project for her dad, Steve Hayes.

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old MIsabelle Hayes dries the paint on her art project for her dad, Steve Hayes.

East County 7-year-old Lorena Lopez carefully paints her project.

East County 7-year-old Lorena Lopez carefully paints her project.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Bella Bassett adds color to the Father's Day project for her dad, Tony Bassett.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Bella Bassett adds color to the Father's Day project for her dad, Tony Bassett.

Lakwood Ranch 9-year-old Dylan McBrayer looks up from the Father's Day project she is doing for her dad.

Lakwood Ranch 9-year-old Dylan McBrayer looks up from the Father's Day project she is doing for her dad.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Ella Van Vliet concentrates on painting her art project for her dad, Mike Van Vliet.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Ella Van Vliet concentrates on painting her art project for her dad, Mike Van Vliet.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Riley Truman dabs into some more paint to finish her project for her dad, Dan Truman.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Riley Truman dabs into some more paint to finish her project for her dad, Dan Truman.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Aubrey Truman and Parrish 9-year-old Maddison Butz have plenty of supplies available as they paint for their dads, Dan Truman and Jon Butz.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Aubrey Truman and Parrish 9-year-old Maddison Butz have plenty of supplies available as they paint for their dads, Dan Truman and Jon Butz.

Isabella Brown, 9, of Tampa works to get just the right angle as she paints an art project for her dad, Dan Brown.

Isabella Brown, 9, of Tampa works to get just the right angle as she paints an art project for her dad, Dan Brown.

Lakewood Ranch 11-year-old Elise Kudelko paints for her dad, Dave Kudelko.

Lakewood Ranch 11-year-old Elise Kudelko paints for her dad, Dave Kudelko.

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Audrey Hayes finishes her project with some blow drying.

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Audrey Hayes finishes her project with some blow drying.

Children honor their dads with Let's Create Art project in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Children at Let's Create Art in Lakewood Ranch wanted to deliver a Father's Day message to their dad, so on June 15 they created and painted a fence, and clipped a note to it with a clothes pin. Father's Day is June 21.

Let's Create Art's Whitney Vance helped the kids during the project. Vance said the small business has bounced back well now things are reopening from the coronavirus shutdown. She said her art classes are filling up quickly.

About 10 children worked on art projects as space is limited to maintain social distancing.

Father's Day art projects to take home are available as well. Call 361-1491 for more information.

 

 

