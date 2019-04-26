 Skip to main content
Giving Circle members Tig Winsler, Carmela Quagliato and Andrew Rutsky greet guests.

Girls who give in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019

Giving Circle members Tig Winsler, Carmela Quagliato and Andrew Rutsky greet guests.

Patricia Summerlee only moved to Lake Club five months ago, but she already was ready to support other residents and join the giving circle.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Patricia Summerlee only moved to Lake Club five months ago, but she already was ready to support other residents and join the giving circle.

Lake Club resident Tammy Hurt catches up with friend and Giving Circle member Sharyn Nassau.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Lake Club resident Tammy Hurt catches up with friend and Giving Circle member Sharyn Nassau.

Julie Swan and Janet Aspatore both recently hosted their own fundraisers for nonprofits.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Julie Swan and Janet Aspatore both recently hosted their own fundraisers for nonprofits.

Michael Harshman, Master of Ceremonies Barbara Najmy, Julie and Nina Grassiano and Jannon Pierce

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Michael Harshman, Master of Ceremonies Barbara Najmy, Julie and Nina Grassiano and Jannon Pierce

Nokomis resident Robyn Hartnett, Tidewater Preserve resident Sheila Lewellen, Sarasota's Carolina Arias and Venice's Mily Repiso came as guests.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Nokomis resident Robyn Hartnett, Tidewater Preserve resident Sheila Lewellen, Sarasota's Carolina Arias and Venice's Mily Repiso came as guests.

Rosedale Golf and Country Club resident Naomi Margolick and Palm Aire resident Beth Wallace try on jewelry from Pianegonda and Bellarri.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Rosedale Golf and Country Club resident Naomi Margolick and Palm Aire resident Beth Wallace try on jewelry from Pianegonda and Bellarri.

Country Club East residents Marcie Caplan, Marlene Gavens and Teresa Morris came as guests of Sharyn Nassau, not pictured.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Country Club East residents Marcie Caplan, Marlene Gavens and Teresa Morris came as guests of Sharyn Nassau, not pictured.

"This is great," says Debbie Thompson, with friends Patricia Janssen and Marilyn Buzzard.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

"This is great," says Debbie Thompson, with friends Patricia Janssen and Marilyn Buzzard.

Ladies browsed jewelry for sale. Twenty percent of proceeds were donated to the cause.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Ladies browsed jewelry for sale. Twenty percent of proceeds were donated to the cause.

Manatee Community Foundation Executive Director Susie Bowie explains how the essence of a women's giving circle is community mixed with courage compassion.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Manatee Community Foundation Executive Director Susie Bowie explains how the essence of a women's giving circle is community mixed with courage compassion.

Master of Ceremonies Barbara Najmy encourages women to be giving and use their power to "touch lives and make this a better place for people to live."

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Master of Ceremonies Barbara Najmy encourages women to be giving and use their power to "touch lives and make this a better place for people to live."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County Development Director Francine Diemer thanks Lake Club women for helping her organization throughout the year.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County Development Director Francine Diemer thanks Lake Club women for helping her organization throughout the year.

HOPE Family Services Executive Director Laurel Lynch says the organization, one of four recipients, is making a difference in domestic violence situations.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

HOPE Family Services Executive Director Laurel Lynch says the organization, one of four recipients, is making a difference in domestic violence situations.

Take Stock in Children of Manatee County Executive Director Jamie Serino says the grant money is helping the 378 children in Take Stock's program.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Take Stock in Children of Manatee County Executive Director Jamie Serino says the grant money is helping the 378 children in Take Stock's program.

Sisters Maeve and Mairead Studdiford, of Lake Club, founded Two Steps Further to help impoverished youth think about higher education. They thanked women for the donation.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Sisters Maeve and Mairead Studdiford, of Lake Club, founded Two Steps Further to help impoverished youth think about higher education. They thanked women for the donation.

Lake Club residents Charlotte Hayes and Marilyn Keemer loved supporting the cause together.

Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 |

Lake Club residents Charlotte Hayes and Marilyn Keemer loved supporting the cause together.

Lake Club Women's Giving Circle donates $7,000 to charity.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lake Club resident Barbara Najmy’s eyes sparkled as she rallied more than 100 women April 24 to empower each other and be a "gift" to their community through acts of giving. 

The Lake Club Women’s Giving Circle members and guests may have been having fun socializing, enjoying food and drink and shopping for handcrafted jewelry and handbags during the Wine, Women and Jewels event at The Lake Club’s Grande Clubhouse, but the purpose was singular — to raise funds for charity.

“We are celebrating the passion and love for philanthropy,” Najmy told the crowd of more than 100 women and a handful of men. “We as women have to make a different and continue to make a difference in our community. We have the power to touch lives and make this a better place for people to live.”

During the event, Giving Circle members awarded $7,000 in grants to four local nonprofits —  Take Stock in Children of Manatee County, Hope Family Services, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County and 2 Steps Further. Monies distributed were raised during the group’s 2017 Wine, Women and Jewels event. There was no fundraiser in 2018 because The Lake Club clubhouse was closed for renovations.

The Lake Club Women’s Giving Circle, which has about 40 members, operates under the umbrella of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund and the Manatee Community Foundation.

Najmy and other Giving Circle members said they hoped this year’s event will raise even more than the 2017 event. Twenty percent of jewelry sales benefited the giving circle’s fundraising efforts.

