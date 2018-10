IF YOU GO Fruitville Grove will host its last weekend of the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every weekend this October, Fruitville Grove was transformed into an autumn wonderland for its annual Pumpkin Festival. Thousands of visitors explored the farm's pumpkin patch filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to pick their ideal gourd.

There was also hay rides, a wildflower maze and plenty of apple cider. The event continues to draw bigger crowds each year since it began 30 years ago.