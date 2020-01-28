 Skip to main content
Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly resigned in January 2019.

Former Trump chief of staff kicks off Ringling College Town Hall series

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly resigned in January 2019.

Ringling College of Art and Design student Oliver Stephenson presents John Kelly with a portrait of his Marines uniform.

Ringling College of Art and Design student Oliver Stephenson presents John Kelly with a portrait of his Marines uniform.

Ringling College of Art and Design student Oliver Stephenson drew a portrait of John Kelly's Marines uniform.

Ringling College of Art and Design student Oliver Stephenson drew a portrait of John Kelly's Marines uniform.

John Kelly donned a khaki baseball cap to cover up a yard work accident

John Kelly donned a khaki baseball cap to cover up a yard work accident

The Van Wezel was nearly sold out for RCLA's first town hall of the season.

The Van Wezel was nearly sold out for RCLA's first town hall of the season.

Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf with John Kelly.

Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf with John Kelly.

A sponsors luncheon followed the town hall.

A sponsors luncheon followed the town hall.

RCLA Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz, John Kelly, RCLA Chair Ollie Johnson and Ringling College President Larry Thompson

RCLA Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz, John Kelly, RCLA Chair Ollie Johnson and Ringling College President Larry Thompson

Presenting sponsors Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

Presenting sponsors Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

John Kelly, Renee Brady, Michael Rahn and Mike Forson

John Kelly, Renee Brady, Michael Rahn and Mike Forson

The Ringling College Town Hall series kicked off on Jan. 27 with a speech from John Kelly.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly left no topic untouched during the Ringling College Town Hall on Jan. 25 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The retired U.S. Marine general –– who wore a khaki baseball cap to cover up a yard work accident –– kicked off the lecture series' 40th year speaking about Russia, China, North Korea, health care, terrorism, domestic politics and immigration. 

In his 35 minutes on stage, Kelly said he supports the press and believes “the media is a necessary component of our democracy”  and he said he believes the key to helping the American people is to elect more military veterans to Congress. 

“If we had more veterans –– Democrats and Republicans –– in Congress, it will change this inertia that’s out there to something that's more productive,” he said.

Following his speech, Kelly participated in a Q&A session.  Kelly fielded questions about his 18 months in the White House, first as the Secretary of Homeland Security and then as Chief of Staff before resigning in January 2019.

An audience member asked if Kelly thought the country’s next president would look more like President Donald Trump who is “different in his skills, style, temperament, behavior and approach to other world leaders” or like presidents of the past. 

When Kelly responded that he thinks future leaders will reflect those of the past he was met with a round of applause from the audience. 

The Ringling Town Hall series will continue on Feb. 11 with American travel writer Rick Steves.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

