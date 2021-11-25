 Skip to main content
Philadelphia's Alex Rendon flaps his wings to finish the Florida Turkey Trot 5K at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota on Thanksgiving morning. "I'm crazy," he says.

Florida Turkey Trot in Sarasota draws almost 3,000 participants on Thanksgiving.

Runners take off at the start of a Kids Turkey Dash.

One runner took off a little early at the start of the 4-5-year-old age division Kids Turkey Dash.

Bradenton's Brandon Sosa shows his spirit before running the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.

The Florida Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning drew 2,172 runners to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Combined with the kids races, almost 3,000 runners participated.

Sarasota 8-year-old Catalina Poole meets Troy the Turkey (Kaden Bowles of Sarasota) at the Florida Turkey Trot.

Sarasota's Rivyr Goins, 7, Eden Williams, 3, and Jane Goins, 4, have a little fun before the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.

Sarasota 6-year-old Rian Dunn dances to the music before the start of the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.

Christine, Jimmy, and Larry LaPlaca have vacationed in the Meadows for years. Jimmy, 8, loves running in the kids races in the Florida Turkey Trot.

After finishing, the runners picked up a medal for the event.

Runners speed away from the start of the Kids Turkey Dash.

Katie Reynolds of Sarasota shows the pain of going all out to win the women's division of the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park on Thanksgiving morning.

Newton, a 3-year-old Goldendoodle, joins owner Karen Bray of Venice in running the Florida Turkey Trot 5K.

Alan and Sue Peckham were visiting from West Sussex, United Kingdom. They plan to make the Florida Turkey Trot a tradition. It was their second one.

Parrish's Evan Fulton, 10, has a hair color to match the season. He ran in the 5K.

Heather McFarland wore a turkey on her head during the 5K. She says it was "an added obstacle."

Runners stream to the finish line of the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.

Bradenton's Bailey Fulk, 11, runs through the pain to finish the Florida Turkey Trot 5K.

Parrish 9-year-old Kade Backman speeds to the front of the Kids Turkey Dash.

Sarasota's Nancy Cadieux gets a hug from Troy the Turkey at the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park.

Charleston, South Carolina 4-year-old Isaac Lewis proudly shows off his medal following the Kids Turkey Dash. His family was visiting relatives.

Jasmine France, 12, of Sarasota crushes her age division in the Kids Turkey Dash. She also ran the 5K.

Sarasota's Eden Williams, 3, competes in the Kids Turkey Dash.

Troy the Turkey fires up runners before the start of the 5K.

Race winner Jordan Tropf of Washington, D.C., took time out of a family visit to win the Florida Turkey Trot in 16:14.

Jordan Tropf of Washington D.C. crosses the finish line to win the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park on Thanksgiving morning.

Runners take off at the start of the Florida Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at Nathan Benderson Park.

Sarasota's Katie Reynolds is the first woman to finish the Florida Turkey Trot. She also won the 40-44 age division. Reynolds finished in 18:30 and was the 13th overall finisher.

Jane Goins, 3, of Sarasota gives her all in the Kids Turkey Dash.

Nathan Benderson Park of Sarasota hosts 3,000 runners for Florida Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Philadelphia's Alex Rendon had a reason for wearing a head-to-toe turkey costume during the running of the Florida Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

"I'm crazy," said Rendon, who is in the area visiting relatives.

Rendon said he warmed up for the race on the previous night by "drinking all night."

He said the costume was very comfortable before the start of the race, but at the finish it was very hot.

"I need a drink," he said.

Venice's Karen Bray ran the 5K with her goldendoodle, Newton.

"It just a nice way to start off Thanksgiving," she said. "And it makes you feel less guilty about what you eat."

Sarasota's Katie Reynolds, the top female runner at 18:30, said she loves the event because it is a family-friendly race.

"The park does a great job," she said.

Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates CEO Stephen Rodriguez said last year the race drew less than 2,000 runners, who competed over a two-day period in waves.

"It's good to be back to normal," he said.

The race drew 2,172 runners in the 5K event, and just under 3,000 participants overall including the Kids Turkey Dash runners.

 

 

