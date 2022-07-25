 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kate Walsh, JP Favara and award recipient Juliet Favara (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Florida Studio Theatre hosts a Midsummer Night Dinner

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Kate Walsh, JP Favara and award recipient Juliet Favara (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Shelby Lynhall, Louis Vetter Torres, Alex Prixe and Andrew Gray

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Shelby Lynhall, Louis Vetter Torres, Alex Prixe and Andrew Gray

Graci McGillicuddy, Pat and Mary Mulva, Michael and Andrea O'Brien and Dennis McGillicuddy

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Graci McGillicuddy, Pat and Mary Mulva, Michael and Andrea O'Brien and Dennis McGillicuddy

Priscilla and Jack Schlegel

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Priscilla and Jack Schlegel

Michael Richker and Joan Blum

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Michael Richker and Joan Blum

Julie Planck and Chuck Albers

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Julie Planck and Chuck Albers

Euan and Dorothy Fannell with J Paul Nicholas and Linda Poteat-Brown

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Euan and Dorothy Fannell with J Paul Nicholas and Linda Poteat-Brown

Guest sat down for dinner and music.

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Guest sat down for dinner and music.

Guests sat down for dinner and music.

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Guests sat down for dinner and music.

Bob Theis with Neil and Teri Comber and Jill Zakrewski

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Bob Theis with Neil and Teri Comber and Jill Zakrewski

Doris Lemolo, Jill Anderson, Alan Anderson and Kristin Hartnett

Tuesday, Jul. 26, 2022 |

Doris Lemolo, Jill Anderson, Alan Anderson and Kristin Hartnett

Share
The banquet was held July 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Florida Studio Theatre celebrated its summer season with a Midsummer Night Dinner event on July 25. 

After a long time away, patrons and supporters of the theater met for evening of drinks, dinner and music.

The night's program started with a musical performance by the cast of "Rock 'n' Roll Reignited," who put on a show for audience before it was time for dinner. 

Guests heard from Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins and Board of Trustees President Dennis McGillicuddy, who welcomed the audience to their seats before passing off to Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins and associate artist Ellie Mooney. 

The centerpiece for the night was the presentation of the Sam Mossler Artistic Spirit Award — which provides scholarships to attend FST classes — to 9-year-old student Juliet Favara, who accepted the award with her father, JP Favara. 

After dessert was served, Associate Director at-large Kate Alexander bid farewell to guests, and the dinner came to a close.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement