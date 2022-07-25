Florida Studio Theatre hosts a Midsummer Night Dinner

The Florida Studio Theatre celebrated its summer season with a Midsummer Night Dinner event on July 25.

After a long time away, patrons and supporters of the theater met for evening of drinks, dinner and music.

The night's program started with a musical performance by the cast of "Rock 'n' Roll Reignited," who put on a show for audience before it was time for dinner.

Guests heard from Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins and Board of Trustees President Dennis McGillicuddy, who welcomed the audience to their seats before passing off to Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins and associate artist Ellie Mooney.

The centerpiece for the night was the presentation of the Sam Mossler Artistic Spirit Award — which provides scholarships to attend FST classes — to 9-year-old student Juliet Favara, who accepted the award with her father, JP Favara.

After dessert was served, Associate Director at-large Kate Alexander bid farewell to guests, and the dinner came to a close.