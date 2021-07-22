 Skip to main content
Dillman Wesley of Volusia County races across the sand.

Florida lifeguards compete for top honors at Siesta Key beach competition

Thursday, Jul. 22, 2021 |

Dillman Wesley of Volusia County races across the sand.

Jo Wagenhals instructs competitors before the relay race.

Jo Wagenhals instructs competitors before the relay race.

Lifeguards rush to the water for the IronWoman competition.

Lifeguards rush to the water for the IronWoman competition.

April O'Gorman of Volusia County paddles towards the shore.

April O'Gorman of Volusia County paddles towards the shore.

Ian Montgelas of Martin County races ahead.

Ian Montgelas of Martin County races ahead.

Konrad Ciolko of Clearwater Beach paddles to the finish line.

Konrad Ciolko of Clearwater Beach paddles to the finish line.

Destin Sharlow gives it his all.

Destin Sharlow gives it his all.

Gavin Zigler of Volusia hugs his teammate.

Gavin Zigler of Volusia hugs his teammate.

Lifeguards out of the water during the IronWoman competition.

Lifeguards out of the water during the IronWoman competition.

Dan Lanahan races to the finish line.

Dan Lanahan races to the finish line.

Jose Bolivar of Hollywood, Florida paddles to the shore.

Jose Bolivar of Hollywood, Florida paddles to the shore.

Casey Francis of Fort Lauderdale paddles towards the shore.

Casey Francis of Fort Lauderdale paddles towards the shore.

Gwen Bencie of Boca Raton paddles towards the shore.

Gwen Bencie of Boca Raton paddles towards the shore.

Bella Dillman of Volusia County competes in the relay race.

Bella Dillman of Volusia County competes in the relay race.

Becca McBride of Volusia County competes in the relay race.

Becca McBride of Volusia County competes in the relay race.

John Guscott, Bruce Wilkie, Randy Fraga, XXX, Gustava Caldas and Jose Bolivar of Hollywood, Florida

John Guscott, Bruce Wilkie, Randy Fraga, XXX, Gustava Caldas and Jose Bolivar of Hollywood, Florida

Kelly McConchie of Palm Beach County competes in the relay race.

Kelly McConchie of Palm Beach County competes in the relay race.

Seth Augustynowski gets ready to race.

Seth Augustynowski gets ready to race.

The event was held July 21 and 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Florida's best lifeguards showcased their lifesaving abilities during a two-day competition at Siesta Key on July 21 and 22. 

More than 160 lifeguards from a number of lifeguard agencies made their way to Siesta Key for the 2021 James P. "Mac" McCarthy Regional Surf Lifesaving Championships, an athletic gauntlet that had competitors sprinting, swimming, paddling and displaying other life-saving skills over the course of 16 challenges. 

It's the first time in five years that the event has been held at Siesta Key. Winners from the competition qualified for the USLA National Lifeguard Championships in Texas this August.

Boki Corsovic, a lifeguard from Hollywood, Florida, has been competing in the annual competition for around 10 years. He says he's won regional and national competitions in rowing and finds himself coming back to the contest for the fun and camaraderie with fellow lifeguards. 

"We're adrenaline junkies," Corsovic. "Swimmers like to take the path of most resistance, we like a challenge. … We always have so much fun doing this."

