Flashback Friday: 2012 Corinthian Gala

Let's face it — it's been a while since we've been able to get gussied up and cut loose. So, given that we have been cooped up the past year, we thought it would be fun to look back at events from years past as their virtual reinventions continue on in 2021.

In honor of The Hospital Gala, which will be held virtually tomorrow night, here are the photos from the 2012 Corinthian Gala, the event's predecessor.

We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much as we did.

Original article published Feb. 25, 2012

Welcome to the speakeasy

By Loren Mayo | Black Tie Editor

The Corinthian Gala committee promised old timey gin-filled bathtubs filled, smokin’ hot cigarette girls and dashing men in uniform — and deliver they did. But so did the guests, who sauntered sassily through the doors of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota in boas, flapper dresses and layered pearl necklaces, and took their seats in the Cocktails & Cole lounge for a live piano performance featuring the Abe Guard Orchestra, which performed tunes written by Cole Porter.

One wouldn’t dare ask for a cosmo at this gala. Guests had a choice of specialty drinks such as “Kiss Me Kate Planter’s Punch,” “Sidecar,” “Sloe Gin Fizz” and “Speakeasy ‘Lemonade” in the lounge, then drifted into the Peacock Room for dinner and speakeasy music by the Z Street Band.

“Lucky and Roxie,” known in their everyday life as John and Wendy Gerhardt, were on the dance floor before, possibly during and following dinner, swaying, pushing, pulling and twirling every direction. (Yes, we have video to prove it!)

Empire Ballroom, Sarasota Ballet students ‘Keystone Kops’ raids by Aaron Schneck, Mickey Watson and Jim Minton were a few of the evening’s highlights. The Peacock Room was transformed into The Corinthian Club after dinner, when Impulse Entertainment took over to play the hottest tunes from the 1970s through today. MC Hammer “Can’t Touch this,” anyone?

Proceeds from the gala, held once every three years, benefit the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s ENVISION initiative to provide opportunities for leading-edge healthcare.