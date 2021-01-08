 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rochelle Currey Nigri

Flashback Friday: 2012 Corinthian Gala

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Rochelle Currey Nigri

Buy this Photo
Dancers came in to show the crowd how to Charleston with the best of them.

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Dancers came in to show the crowd how to Charleston with the best of them.

Buy this Photo
Kelly Engel

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Kelly Engel

Buy this Photo
John and Wendy Gerhardt

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

John and Wendy Gerhardt

Buy this Photo
Gosha Srur

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Gosha Srur

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Susan Jones and Margaret Wise

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Co-Chairwomen Susan Jones and Margaret Wise

Buy this Photo
Marguerite and Logan Malone

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Marguerite and Logan Malone

Buy this Photo
Samara Meshad with Taylor and Tammy Karp

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Samara Meshad with Taylor and Tammy Karp

Buy this Photo
Kelly Romanoff

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Kelly Romanoff

Buy this Photo
Tim, Mason, Noah and Melissa Najjar

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Tim, Mason, Noah and Melissa Najjar

Buy this Photo
Flappers warmed up the dance floor for the crowd.

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Flappers warmed up the dance floor for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Professional dancers put on a show for the Roaring '20s themed event.

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Professional dancers put on a show for the Roaring '20s themed event.

Buy this Photo
Kathleen Abrams

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Kathleen Abrams

Buy this Photo
What better way to celebrate than with a bathtub full of gin?

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

What better way to celebrate than with a bathtub full of gin?

Buy this Photo
Veronica Brady

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Veronica Brady

Buy this Photo
Susan Brainerd

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Susan Brainerd

Buy this Photo
Joan and Bob Brand

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Joan and Bob Brand

Buy this Photo
The crowd lets loose on the dance floor.

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

The crowd lets loose on the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Patricia Donegan wore a vintage tie made of pearls.

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Patricia Donegan wore a vintage tie made of pearls.

Buy this Photo
Kelly and Scott Engel, Mark and Tanya Ramos and Greg and Daria Ferreira

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Kelly and Scott Engel, Mark and Tanya Ramos and Greg and Daria Ferreira

Buy this Photo
Kelly Engel, Tanya Ramos and Daria Ferreira

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Kelly Engel, Tanya Ramos and Daria Ferreira

Buy this Photo
Ginger Rosenberger and Wendy Gerhardt

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Ginger Rosenberger and Wendy Gerhardt

Buy this Photo
Stephanie Hannum and Emily Walsh

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Stephanie Hannum and Emily Walsh

Buy this Photo
Samara Meshad with Taylor and Tammy Karp

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Samara Meshad with Taylor and Tammy Karp

Buy this Photo
Mandi Milks

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Mandi Milks

Buy this Photo
Tim, Mason, Noah and Melissa Najjar

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Tim, Mason, Noah and Melissa Najjar

Buy this Photo
Clara Ramos and Kathleen Abrams

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Clara Ramos and Kathleen Abrams

Buy this Photo
Raul Molina

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Raul Molina

Buy this Photo
Greg and Ginger Rosenberger

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Greg and Ginger Rosenberger

Buy this Photo
Rachel Ross

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Rachel Ross

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Michell, Pamela Swain, Charlie Ann Syprett and Deb Kabinoff

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Jennifer Michell, Pamela Swain, Charlie Ann Syprett and Deb Kabinoff

Buy this Photo
Aaron Schneck, Mickey Watson and Jim Minton

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 |

Aaron Schneck, Mickey Watson and Jim Minton

Buy this Photo
Share
With many in-person celebrations on hold, let's take a trip down memory lane to the way we were.
by: Black Tie Staff

Let's face it — it's been a while since we've been able to get gussied up and cut loose. So, given that we have been cooped up the past year, we thought it would be fun to look back at events from years past as their virtual reinventions continue on in 2021.

In honor of The Hospital Gala, which will be held virtually tomorrow night, here are the photos from the 2012 Corinthian Gala, the event's predecessor. 

We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much as we did. 

 

Original article published Feb. 25, 2012

Welcome to the speakeasy 

By Loren Mayo | Black Tie Editor

 

The Corinthian Gala committee promised old timey gin-filled bathtubs filled, smokin’ hot cigarette girls and dashing men in uniform — and deliver they did.  But so did the guests, who sauntered sassily through the doors of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota in boas, flapper dresses and layered pearl necklaces, and took their seats in the Cocktails & Cole lounge for a live piano performance featuring the Abe Guard Orchestra, which performed tunes written by Cole Porter.

One wouldn’t dare ask for a cosmo at this gala. Guests had a choice of specialty drinks such as “Kiss Me Kate Planter’s Punch,” “Sidecar,” “Sloe Gin Fizz” and “Speakeasy ‘Lemonade” in the lounge, then drifted into the Peacock Room for dinner and speakeasy music by the Z Street Band.

 “Lucky and Roxie,” known in their everyday life as John and Wendy Gerhardt, were on the dance floor before, possibly during and following dinner, swaying, pushing, pulling and twirling every direction. (Yes, we have video to prove it!)

Empire Ballroom, Sarasota Ballet students ‘Keystone Kops’ raids by Aaron Schneck, Mickey Watson and Jim Minton were a few of the evening’s highlights. The Peacock Room was transformed into The Corinthian Club after dinner, when Impulse Entertainment took over to play the hottest tunes from the 1970s through today. MC Hammer “Can’t Touch this,” anyone?

Proceeds from the gala, held once every three years, benefit the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s ENVISION initiative to provide opportunities for leading-edge healthcare.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement