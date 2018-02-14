Preschoolers share the love with their families on Valentine’s Day

Before starting the school day, preschoolers of First Presbyterian celebrated the heart-filled holiday with their families during the school’s annual Valentine’s Day Tea. Sharing sweets and pink-colored tea underneath red parasols in the courtyard, guests were matching in their pink and red ensembles.

The Valentine’s Day Tea is one of four celebrations throughout the year where students get to spend time with their parents and families. “We do this event to show our love for each other,” Preschool Director Clare Carter said.