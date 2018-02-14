 Skip to main content
Brothers Abe and Austin Neuman

Preschoolers share the love with their families on Valentine’s Day

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

Brothers Abe and Austin Neuman

Ayla Robins with her mother Jacquelyn

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Ayla Robins with her mother Jacquelyn

Preschoolers and their families gather in the school's courtyard, which was transformed into a Valentines Day wonderland.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Preschoolers and their families gather in the school's courtyard, which was transformed into a Valentines Day wonderland.

Rachel Hollingsworth shares Valentine's Day-themed breakfast treats with her daughter Brooklyn.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Rachel Hollingsworth shares Valentine's Day-themed breakfast treats with her daughter Brooklyn.

Moss Robertson Jr. with his son Moss Robertson III

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Moss Robertson Jr. with his son Moss Robertson III

Lucci Eduardo, Piper Gruters and Caprice Eduardo

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Lucci Eduardo, Piper Gruters and Caprice Eduardo

Elliott and Jasmine Frantz.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Elliott and Jasmine Frantz.

Susan Kigopulos with her son Brady.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Susan Kigopulos with her son Brady.

Olivia and Michael Bressan

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Olivia and Michael Bressan

John, Reese and Jennifer Wick

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

John, Reese and Jennifer Wick

At First Presbyterian, you’re never too young to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Before starting the school day, preschoolers of First Presbyterian celebrated the heart-filled holiday with their families during the school’s annual Valentine’s Day Tea. Sharing sweets and pink-colored tea underneath red parasols in the courtyard, guests were matching in their pink and red ensembles.

The Valentine’s Day Tea is one of four celebrations throughout the year where students get to spend time with their parents and families. “We do this event to show our love for each other,” Preschool Director Clare Carter said.

