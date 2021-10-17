 Skip to main content
Patricia Arcic picks out her chili.

Firefighters return for annual chili cook-off

Andrew Waltrip and Justin Maslonka did up the penguin suits and snow machine for Station 12.

The event started with a presentation that made its way to the concert stage.

The event started with a presentation that made its way to the concert stage.

Zach Ayers, Matt Jones, David Brooks, Ben Hostetler, Kyle Kosianowski and Peter Broll with Station 1 dress up for the day.

Abby and Adyn Pickett are cheered on by the crowd,

Dillon Wade with Station 26 raises his helmet in support.

Brynne Eastman and Adam Collins

James and Dominic Mattera raise their helmets in support.

The event started with a presentation that made its way to the concert stage.

Mike and Maeva Skinner

Scott Bertrand cheers on Adyn Pickett.

Lyla and Gabrielle Fischer with Vader

Erica Pickett fights back tears as her children are cheered on.

Festivalgoers voted on best chili.

Skip Fletcher, Jim Laurie and Blake Lingmann with Station 39 prepare chili together.

Maryann Grgic with Rudy

Charlie Tach prepares some chili.

Pablo Leon, Randy Blood and Nicholas Gilliam with Station 8 work hard on their recipe.

The Longboat Key team serve up a new batch.

Ronnie Lamb and Dylan Ward with Station 86 work together on their chili.

Kyle Kosianowski proudly waves the flag.

Brandon Stockfish says hey to Sabrina and Bristol Zadou

Wyatt Jones, Brandon Stockfish, Trevor Pedra and Grayson Piedra wave hello.

The Bootlegger band rocks out.

Several fire teams pitch in for the competition each year.

North Port team wins competition that attracted hundreds to the 21st annual competition on Oct. 17.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The annual Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off is considered one of the highlights of the year for local firefighters, returning to its  Osprey Avenue home on Oct. 17 after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, held outside Morton's Marketplace and benefitting the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund, featured 13 teams from across Sarasota County showing off their chili creations to win the much-desired title of Best Chili.

Sarasota County Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Hartley welcomed the crowd to the festivities before introducing the panel of judges. 

Celebrity guests this year included Sarasota interim Chief of Police Rex Troche, morning show hosts Maverick and Lulu and Adyn Pickett who has been battling leukemia. Pickett was introduced on stage with his sister Abby, who donated her bone marrow to her brother, while their mother Erica watched and fought back tears. The crowd went on to cheer Adyn's name. 

"We're going to enjoy today and may the best chili win,"  Hartley said. 

 Teams had their own names and themes that included icy igloos with penguin costumes, beachy Baywatch aesthetics and Hawaiian vacations. Festivalgoers tried out different chili samples at each tent before casting their votes for the winner.

There could only be one winner, though, and the North Port fire team walked off with the first place prize as well as the people's choice award. 

