Derek and Spencer Simfukwe show off shark teeth.

Fins and Fun Family Festival celebrates sharks

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Lily, Luke and Dylan Plummer join Juliette and Brandon Sato with diver Ian Ramsbottom.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Zoey, Alice and Victoria Atwood

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Leah Lapham and her daughter, Rowen, greet diver Ian Ramsbottom.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Giulia Lunardi experiences a virtual reality shark activity.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Jaxson and Henry Phinney with Giulia Lunardi, center.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Addison and Gianna Riesen

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Kayla and Carlos Martinez examine marine plant life.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Musicians from EveryOneRocks perform during the festival.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Zoey Atwood meets Gilly the Shark.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Cameron Larmer, Kim Bassos-Hil, Brianna Cahill and Megan Mohrmann

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Nicolene, Brayden, Nathan and Olivia Fariman

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

Children say hello to diver Ian Ramsbottom.

Sunday, Jul. 29, 2018 |

A fin-tastic festival concludes Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's annual Shark Days event
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium concluded its annual Shark Days week with a "jaw-some" good time during the Fins and Fun Family Festival on July 28. Shark Days aims to raise awareness about one of the ocean's most misunderstood predator through educational events. 

The Fins and Fun Family Festival featured a variety of family-friendly activities centered around all things sharks including a virtual reality shark experience and examing shark teeth. Shark fans also enjoyed face painting, live music and meeting Mote's mascot, Gilly the Shark. 

"A lot of times in the media, sharks are portrayed as ferocious killers and scary animals that we should be afraid of," said Mote Marketing Coordinator Allison Baird. "Instead of being afraid of them, we should respect them and their natural habitat. I really hope we shine a light on that for all the kids attending the festival." 

