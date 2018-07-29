Fins and Fun Family Festival celebrates sharks

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium concluded its annual Shark Days week with a "jaw-some" good time during the Fins and Fun Family Festival on July 28. Shark Days aims to raise awareness about one of the ocean's most misunderstood predator through educational events.

The Fins and Fun Family Festival featured a variety of family-friendly activities centered around all things sharks including a virtual reality shark experience and examing shark teeth. Shark fans also enjoyed face painting, live music and meeting Mote's mascot, Gilly the Shark.

"A lot of times in the media, sharks are portrayed as ferocious killers and scary animals that we should be afraid of," said Mote Marketing Coordinator Allison Baird. "Instead of being afraid of them, we should respect them and their natural habitat. I really hope we shine a light on that for all the kids attending the festival."