River Landings residents Diane and Glenn Glasser stood side by side, smiling as they watched R.J. Howson and Friends perform Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

It might have been both chilly and windy, but the Glassers dressed warm enough to enjoy the Giving Hunger the Blues music festival, which was making its first run at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Seven local bands gathered during Saturday's portion of the event after three bands had played the previous night.

The Glassers were among the thousands who came to celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary. The headliner on Saturday was Hendrix X Hendrix.

Proceeds benefited the Mayors Feed the Hungry program. The all-volunteer organization collects funds and food to distribute to those in need during the holiday season.