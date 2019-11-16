 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Gary and Annette Pollack attend Giving Hunger the Blues with Helen Laroche. They liked the Woodstock-themed music that was presented.

Festival rocks hunger in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Gary and Annette Pollack attend Giving Hunger the Blues with Helen Laroche. They liked the Woodstock-themed music that was presented.

River Landing residents Diane and Glenn Glasser were pleased the event has been shifted to Lakewood Ranch.

River Landing residents Diane and Glenn Glasser were pleased the event has been shifted to Lakewood Ranch.

Sounds from R.J. Howson & Friends had people dancing.

Sounds from R.J. Howson & Friends had people dancing.

Sarasota's Bri Anderson dances to songs by R.J. Howson & Friends.

Sarasota's Bri Anderson dances to songs by R.J. Howson & Friends.

Sarasota's Larry Sotomayor wore his best Woodstock attire.

Sarasota's Larry Sotomayor wore his best Woodstock attire.

Sarasota residents Austin Miller, Jen Fricke and Dan McAuley said they would brave the cold and stay to the end to see Hendrix X Hendrix.

Sarasota residents Austin Miller, Jen Fricke and Dan McAuley said they would brave the cold and stay to the end to see Hendrix X Hendrix.

Venice resident Julia Noway makes her own hippy-styled jewelry and clothing so was a good fit for a festival celebrating Woodstock.

Venice resident Julia Noway makes her own hippy-styled jewelry and clothing so was a good fit for a festival celebrating Woodstock.

Sarasota's Evan Barniskis steals a hug from his 18-month-old daughter, Eve, who enjoyed dancing. "She loves music," he says.

Sarasota's Evan Barniskis steals a hug from his 18-month-old daughter, Eve, who enjoyed dancing. "She loves music," he says.

Sarasota's Marsha Wagler and Tara resident Pam Paxton enjoyed the music and some adult beverages.

Sarasota's Marsha Wagler and Tara resident Pam Paxton enjoyed the music and some adult beverages.

Steve Delp, Dina Breneman and Josie Reside volunteered to serve beer to guests for the third year in a row.

Steve Delp, Dina Breneman and Josie Reside volunteered to serve beer to guests for the third year in a row.

Erika Griesbach, with her sweetheart Brad Mlekush (behind), brought their 1977 Volkswagen bus which helped them stay warm.

Erika Griesbach, with her sweetheart Brad Mlekush (behind), brought their 1977 Volkswagen bus which helped them stay warm.

Artist Tom Ruthz paints an image of Jimmy Hendrix upside down.

Artist Tom Ruthz paints an image of Jimmy Hendrix upside down.

Michael Allman makes a special appearance with R.J. Howson and Friends. The band performed Santana and Allman Brothers music.

Michael Allman makes a special appearance with R.J. Howson and Friends. The band performed Santana and Allman Brothers music.

Fan Darlne Warren gets a selfie with Twinkle Yokim before Yokim heads on stage. She is lead singer for Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio.

Fan Darlne Warren gets a selfie with Twinkle Yokim before Yokim heads on stage. She is lead singer for Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio.

Jim and Helen Reed, of Sarasota, enjoyed hearing Trey Wanvig for the first time.

Jim and Helen Reed, of Sarasota, enjoyed hearing Trey Wanvig for the first time.

Anna Maria Island's Natalia Petroff and Nick Graham join Bradenton's Rodney and Rebecca Rich at the festival.

Anna Maria Island's Natalia Petroff and Nick Graham join Bradenton's Rodney and Rebecca Rich at the festival.

Sarasota Polo Club employee Kaitie Jones opens a bottle of Chardonnay to serve.

Sarasota Polo Club employee Kaitie Jones opens a bottle of Chardonnay to serve.

Siesta Key residents Susie and John Viqueira enjoy food in the VIP pavilion.

Siesta Key residents Susie and John Viqueira enjoy food in the VIP pavilion.

Bass guitarist Tony Leclerc adds life to the Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio performance.

Bass guitarist Tony Leclerc adds life to the Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio performance.

Singing beside electric guitarist Lenny Brooks, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio lead singer Twinkle Yokim performs an original song, "Freaks and Weirdos," from a yet-to-be-released album.

Singing beside electric guitarist Lenny Brooks, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio lead singer Twinkle Yokim performs an original song, "Freaks and Weirdos," from a yet-to-be-released album.

Giving Hunger the Blues at the Sarasota Polo Club benefits Mayors' Feed the Hungry program.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

River Landings residents Diane and Glenn Glasser stood side by side, smiling as they watched R.J. Howson and Friends perform Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

It might have been both chilly and windy, but the Glassers dressed warm enough to enjoy the Giving Hunger the Blues music festival, which was making its first run at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Seven local bands gathered during Saturday's portion of the event after three bands had played the previous night.

The Glassers were among the thousands who came to celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary. The headliner on Saturday was Hendrix X Hendrix.

Proceeds benefited the Mayors Feed the Hungry program. The all-volunteer organization collects funds and food to distribute to those in need during the holiday season.

