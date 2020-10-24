Faulhaber Fab Lab hosts laser etching pumpkin workshop

Children used the laser machine to etch designs into pumpkins Oct. 24.
The Faulhaber Fab Lab celebrated Halloween season in style with a pumpkin-carving workshop using a laser cutter machine on Oct. 24.
Children visited the laboratory throughout the day, where they chose graphic designs online and picked out pumpkins to be etched using a CO2 laser. The center’s laser machine uses an invisible beam that is directed into mirrors and ultimate reflected through a parabolic lens to laser the images into the pumpkins.