Barrett Swafford, Giovanni Moretta and Simon Carpenter all had pumpkins.

Faulhaber Fab Lab hosts laser etching pumpkin workshop

Barrett Swafford, Giovanni Moretta and Simon Carpenter all had pumpkins.

Barrett Swafford looked for designs for his pumpkin.

Barrett Swafford looked for designs for his pumpkin.

The lab had a steady supply of pumpkins for families to choose from.

The lab had a steady supply of pumpkins for families to choose from.

Sara Malone admired her finished pumpkin.

Sara Malone admired her finished pumpkin.

Simon Carpenter searched for a design with his dad.

Simon Carpenter searched for a design with his dad.

Nick Eckbert picked up his two pumpkins.

Nick Eckbert picked up his two pumpkins.

Nick Eckbert had two monkey pumpkins.

Nick Eckbert had two monkey pumpkins.

Paul and Simon Carpenter were happy with the finished pumpkin.

Paul and Simon Carpenter were happy with the finished pumpkin.

Titan and Hunter Newman were thrilled with their Halloween creations.

Titan and Hunter Newman were thrilled with their Halloween creations.

Josh and Titan Newman paid close attention.

Josh and Titan Newman paid close attention.

Hunter Newman scrolled for designs.

Hunter Newman scrolled for designs.

Simon Carpenter, Barrett Swafford and Giovanni Moretta looked through pumpkins together.

Simon Carpenter, Barrett Swafford and Giovanni Moretta looked through pumpkins together.

Josh and Jackson Lizotte eyeballed different designs.

Josh and Jackson Lizotte eyeballed different designs.

Families were given gift bags on the way out.

Families were given gift bags on the way out.

Children used the laser machine to etch designs into pumpkins Oct. 24.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Faulhaber Fab Lab celebrated Halloween season in style with a pumpkin-carving workshop using a laser cutter machine on Oct. 24. 

Children visited the laboratory throughout the day, where they chose graphic designs online and picked out pumpkins to be etched using a CO2 laser. The center’s laser machine uses an invisible beam that is directed into mirrors and ultimate reflected through a parabolic lens to laser the images into the pumpkins. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

