 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Madyson Hart and Maksym Lototskyy shows the crowd how it's done.

Fans of Fresh Fridays cut a rug on dance night

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Madyson Hart and Maksym Lototskyy shows the crowd how it's done.

Coco Bodek and Antonio Johnson

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Coco Bodek and Antonio Johnson

The audience dances the night away.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

The audience dances the night away.

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker kicks off the night.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker kicks off the night.

John Barker and Maksym Lototskyy

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

John Barker and Maksym Lototskyy

Gail Glickman

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Gail Glickman

Leonie and Eva McDonald

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Leonie and Eva McDonald

Lety Hall and Carlo Najera

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Lety Hall and Carlo Najera

Shannon and Daniel Kramer

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Shannon and Daniel Kramer

Holly Righter dances with Annabel Sagan.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Holly Righter dances with Annabel Sagan.

Charlies Cunningham leads the dance floor.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Charlies Cunningham leads the dance floor.

The audience dances the night away.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

The audience dances the night away.

Grace, Eric and Kallie Barnes

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Grace, Eric and Kallie Barnes

Catherine DeRosa and Lauren Cunningham

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Catherine DeRosa and Lauren Cunningham

Eileen Hampshire dances with Joseph Grano.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 |

Eileen Hampshire dances with Joseph Grano.

Share
The third Fresh Fridays block party had locals dancing the night away on Jan. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota locals danced up a storm during the latest Fresh Fridays block party Jan. 7.

The monthly party had a "Dance Under The Stars" theme where dance instructor Maksym Lototskyy of Dynasty Dance Clubs led the crowd in a series of dance moves and configuration throughout the night. 

The audience started out with ballroom dancing followed by some country western moves and concluded the night with a disco dance-off.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement