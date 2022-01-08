Fans of Fresh Fridays cut a rug on dance night

The third Fresh Fridays block party had locals dancing the night away on Jan. 7.
The monthly party had a "Dance Under The Stars" theme where dance instructor Maksym Lototskyy of Dynasty Dance Clubs led the crowd in a series of dance moves and configuration throughout the night.
The audience started out with ballroom dancing followed by some country western moves and concluded the night with a disco dance-off.
