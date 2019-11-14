 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Betsy Winder, Lucy Harris and Deena Brose.

Fall Frolic serves up the return Longboat Key Club Tennis Association

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Betsy Winder, Lucy Harris and Deena Brose.

Buy this Photo
Kathy Grogan, Maureen Gibson and Teresa Simmons.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Kathy Grogan, Maureen Gibson and Teresa Simmons.

Buy this Photo
Debbie and John Wilson.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Debbie and John Wilson.

Buy this Photo
David Nitschke and Jack Gibson.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

David Nitschke and Jack Gibson.

Buy this Photo
New Director of Tennis Briana Harris Francois.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

New Director of Tennis Briana Harris Francois.

Buy this Photo
New managing director of the club Rick Konsavage.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

New managing director of the club Rick Konsavage.

Buy this Photo
Oya Horiguchi and the tennis cake.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Oya Horiguchi and the tennis cake.

Buy this Photo
Due to rain, the event was moved mostly inside and the Harbourside Ballroom was crowded with tennis players.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Due to rain, the event was moved mostly inside and the Harbourside Ballroom was crowded with tennis players.

Buy this Photo
John Woods and wife Beth Woods.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

John Woods and wife Beth Woods.

Buy this Photo
John Woods and Briana Harris Francois.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

John Woods and Briana Harris Francois.

Buy this Photo
Share
Members mingled and caught up while also getting to know newcomers.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Club Tennis Association’s annual Fall Frolic welcomed back members and introduced new faces. 

“Welcome back to another fabulous season of tennis, friendship and fun,” said David Gutridge, the Longboat Key Club Tennis Association President. 

On Nov. 12 at the Harbourside Ballroom, dozens gathered to swing into the new season in casual evening wear rather than tennis outfits. Two new leaders of the club, Director of Tennis Briana Harris Francois and Managing Director Rick Konsavage, were mingling with their new members at the event.

Konsavage has been with Ocean Properties, the managing company for the club and resort, for 32 years. He began his tenure on Monday, Nov. 11. 

“This is a whole new experience, especially with club members,” Konsavage said. “I’m usually playing golf, not working at a golf resort. It’s different than anything I’ve ever done.” 

When Harris Francois was introduced to the Tennis Association, she already got a standing ovation from the members, with whom she’d been mingling all evening. Her tenure with the club as its second Director of Tennis will begin in late November, and she’s looking forward to getting to know the members. 

Woods had been with the club since 1978, building the tennis community there from the ground up. 

“This job has meant everything to me,” Woods said. “I am enjoying retirement, by the way.” 

After dinner and the kind words and reminiscing among Woods and friends, the tennis-racket cake was served. 

The Author: Nat Kaemmerer

Nat Kaemmerer is your Longboat Key community reporter. She earned a bachelor's degree in magazine arts and culture journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2019 and has lived in Florida or Missouri her whole life. 

See All Articles by Nat

Related Stories

Advertisement