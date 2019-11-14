Fall Frolic serves up the return Longboat Key Club Tennis Association

The Longboat Key Club Tennis Association’s annual Fall Frolic welcomed back members and introduced new faces.

“Welcome back to another fabulous season of tennis, friendship and fun,” said David Gutridge, the Longboat Key Club Tennis Association President.

On Nov. 12 at the Harbourside Ballroom, dozens gathered to swing into the new season in casual evening wear rather than tennis outfits. Two new leaders of the club, Director of Tennis Briana Harris Francois and Managing Director Rick Konsavage, were mingling with their new members at the event.

Konsavage has been with Ocean Properties, the managing company for the club and resort, for 32 years. He began his tenure on Monday, Nov. 11.

“This is a whole new experience, especially with club members,” Konsavage said. “I’m usually playing golf, not working at a golf resort. It’s different than anything I’ve ever done.”

When Harris Francois was introduced to the Tennis Association, she already got a standing ovation from the members, with whom she’d been mingling all evening. Her tenure with the club as its second Director of Tennis will begin in late November, and she’s looking forward to getting to know the members.

Woods had been with the club since 1978, building the tennis community there from the ground up.

“This job has meant everything to me,” Woods said. “I am enjoying retirement, by the way.”

After dinner and the kind words and reminiscing among Woods and friends, the tennis-racket cake was served.