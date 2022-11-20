 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Luca, Roman, and Enzo Tuero participated in Fab Lab's laser engraved pumpkin pies workshop. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Fab Lab focuses on dessert with laser designs

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Luca, Roman, and Enzo Tuero participated in Fab Lab's laser engraved pumpkin pies workshop. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Lawence Zhang, David Li, and Fab Lab volunteer Varun Bulusu search for a design to engrave onto their pie.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Lawence Zhang, David Li, and Fab Lab volunteer Varun Bulusu search for a design to engrave onto their pie.

Workshop participants use Fab Lab's laptops to find the perfect design.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Workshop participants use Fab Lab's laptops to find the perfect design.

Fab Lab staff Steven Piskoty jumps in to provide assistance on choosing specific designs.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Fab Lab staff Steven Piskoty jumps in to provide assistance on choosing specific designs.

Marketing and Communications Director Jenn Sam Scott helps participants with choosing specific designs.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Marketing and Communications Director Jenn Sam Scott helps participants with choosing specific designs.

Shawn and Christopher McCullough show their excited faces for choosing to engrave bugs on their pies.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Shawn and Christopher McCullough show their excited faces for choosing to engrave bugs on their pies.

The Epilog Mini Laser was used to engrave a cat on a pumpkin pie.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

The Epilog Mini Laser was used to engrave a cat on a pumpkin pie.

David Li and Lawrence Zhang show their masterpiece.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

David Li and Lawrence Zhang show their masterpiece.

The Trotec Speed 400 Laser was also used to engrave designs on pumpkin pies.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

The Trotec Speed 400 Laser was also used to engrave designs on pumpkin pies.

Riley and Casey Williamson participated in the workshop as a way to spend quality time together.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Riley and Casey Williamson participated in the workshop as a way to spend quality time together.

Riley shows his artful pie.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Riley shows his artful pie.

An up close picture of a laser engraved pie.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

An up close picture of a laser engraved pie.

Christopher peers through the glass to see the laser in action.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Christopher peers through the glass to see the laser in action.

Christopher and Shawn shows the bugs they engraved onto their pie.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Christopher and Shawn shows the bugs they engraved onto their pie.

Jenn Sam Scott and Steven Piskoty coordinated the laser engraved pumpkin pie workshop.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Jenn Sam Scott and Steven Piskoty coordinated the laser engraved pumpkin pie workshop.

Jenn and Steven calibrate the participants designs onto their pies.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Jenn and Steven calibrate the participants designs onto their pies.

Deb Kabinoff, Amara Weiner, and Kyla Weiner watch the laser in action.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Deb Kabinoff, Amara Weiner, and Kyla Weiner watch the laser in action.

Amara Weiner shows her masterpiece.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Amara Weiner shows her masterpiece.

Luca and Enzo Tuero demonstrate their finished result of their laser engraved pie.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 |

Luca and Enzo Tuero demonstrate their finished result of their laser engraved pie.

Share
Faulhaber Fab Lab's pumpkin pie workshop aims a laser at spicing up Thanksgiving's sweetest treat.
by: Dariela Delgado Community Reporter

The smell of toasty pumpkin perfumes the air at Suncoast Science Center's Faulhaber Fab Lab.

But no, this was not a baking lab or an experimental dessert scheme.

Families were engraving pumpkin pies with lasers.

Faulhaber Fab Lab annually hosts a special kind of workshop for those who want bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table. This year, STEM enthusiasts were able to get hands-on experience on choosing a graphic design and having it etched onto their pumpkin pie using the lab’s high-tech laser cutter and engraver. 

“This is hands-on. They will learn about things they wouldn’t normally learn at school,” said Roman Tuero who participated with his two sons, Luca and Enzo.

Fab Lab staff and volunteers helped attendees with picking a graphic. After the graphics were been picked, they were programmed into a high-tech laser that would engrave a pumpkin pie.

The EPILOG Mini Laser Cutter and Trotec Speedy 400 Laser Cutter are the two machines that participants get to use to engrave their design onto their pies.

“This is something fun to do with the kids for Thanksgiving and get them out of the house. It’s something we get to do together,” said Casey Williamson, who participated with her son, Riley.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement