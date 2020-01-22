Exemplary women honored at National Council of Jewish Women luncheon

Sandi Stuart, Kathy Conley Schersten, Patti Wertheimer and Charlayne Hunter-Gault were honored at the National Council of Jewish Women's annual awards luncheon on Jan. 22.

The 38th annual women's luncheon had hundreds of guests gathering at Michael's On East to witness this year's honorees accept awards for their work promoting social justice and freedoms.

Charlayne Hunter-Gault is an award-winning journalist and was one of the first two African-American students to desegregate the University of Georgia. She currently contributes to the PBS NewsHour and is collaborating with the Florida Studio Theatre's Suffragette Project.

Kathy Conley Schersten moved to Sarasota in 1978 and lobbied with the American Association of University Women in Tallahassee in support of the equal rights amendment. She is closely involved with the Women's Resource Center, Hispanic American Association, UnidosNow and St. Jude.

Sandi Stuart is the founder and president of the Stuart Murray Group. She has served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs at the Department of Defense and has received the DOD’s Medal for Distinguished Public Service twice. She is on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida and is on the executive board of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Patti Wertheimer was recently the president of the Sarasota Manatee Jewish Federation. She started her career as a juvenile and family caseworker in Sarasota and Dade Counties and eventually led the Bob Malkin Young Ambassador leadership program, which connects promotes connection between teenagers and their Jewish heritage. She served on the boards of Temple Beth Sholom, the Martin & Mildred Paver Religious School, the Flanzer Jewish Community Center and has volunteered with many other groups.