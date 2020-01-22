 Skip to main content
Co-chairwoman Jessica Rogers, honorees Sandi Stuart, Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Kathy Schersten, Patti Wertheimer and co-chairwoman Jo Rutstein

Exemplary women honored at National Council of Jewish Women luncheon

National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee Co-Presidents Joyce Hersh and Cindy Solomon with National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz and co-chairwoman Jessica Rogers

Sandi Stuart, Kathy Schersten, Patti Wertheimer and Charlayne Hunter-Gault received awards.

Linda Rice and Cookie Bloom

Deanne Bauer, Hector Tejeda and Wendy Barroso

Rona Elias, Lauren Brownstein and Laura Corella

Susi Steenbarger, Howard Tevlowitz and Helena Glaser

Co-president Cindy Solomon performed the blessing before the program's meal.

Barbara Berkowitz, Bonnie Sussman and Marcia DuBrin

Ronda Hayes, Bob Richardson and Laura Corella

Hundreds of guests attended the luncheon.

Jeanne Graham, Mindy Martin and Laurie Wilbur

Andria Bilan and Robyn Faucy-Washington

Rich Bergman and Inna Sideman

Rebecca Donelson and Judith Bloch

Heidi Brown, Susan Samson and Karen Zelden

Mary Thorpe, Shelly Youngelman and Jill Simons

Marty Katz, Vivian Carasso and Evie Batten

Sarah Wertheimer, honoree Patti Wertheimer and David Wertheimer

Elizabeth Nace, Stephanie Fraim, Barbara Zdravecky and Barbara Katz

Cynthia Solomone, Barbara Edelin and Nancy Parrish

Andrea Piekarz and Dr. Michael Crosby

The 2020 Women in Power luncheon honored four women at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Sandi Stuart, Kathy Conley Schersten, Patti Wertheimer and Charlayne Hunter-Gault were honored at the National Council of Jewish Women's annual awards luncheon on Jan. 22.

The 38th annual women's luncheon had hundreds of guests gathering at Michael's On East to witness this year's honorees accept awards for their work promoting social justice and freedoms. 

Charlayne Hunter-Gault is an award-winning journalist and was one of the first two African-American students to desegregate the University of Georgia. She currently contributes to the PBS NewsHour and is collaborating with the Florida Studio Theatre's Suffragette Project. 

Kathy Conley Schersten moved to Sarasota in 1978 and lobbied with the American Association of University Women in Tallahassee in support of the equal rights amendment. She is closely involved with the Women's Resource Center, Hispanic American Association, UnidosNow and St. Jude.

Sandi Stuart is the founder and president of the Stuart Murray Group. She has served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs at the Department of Defense and has received the  DOD’s Medal for Distinguished Public Service twice. She is on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida  and is on the executive board of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Patti Wertheimer was recently the president of the Sarasota Manatee Jewish Federation. She started her career as a juvenile and family caseworker in Sarasota and Dade Counties and eventually led the Bob Malkin Young Ambassador leadership program, which connects promotes connection between teenagers and their Jewish heritage.  She served on the boards of Temple Beth Sholom, the Martin & Mildred Paver Religious School, the Flanzer Jewish Community Center and has volunteered with many other groups.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

