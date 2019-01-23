 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy with Larry Lev and Co-Chairman Chief Judge Charles E. Williams

Embracing Our Differences celebrates diversity at inspiring luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy with Larry Lev and Co-Chairman Chief Judge Charles E. Williams

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer and Brenna Wilhm

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer and Brenna Wilhm

Buy this Photo
Lauren Fineman and Barbara Brizdle

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Lauren Fineman and Barbara Brizdle

Buy this Photo
Kim Cool and Kathie Kaplan

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Kim Cool and Kathie Kaplan

Buy this Photo
Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Bart Lowther and Kaitlyn Perez

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Bart Lowther and Kaitlyn Perez

Buy this Photo
Nelle Miller and Bryna Tevlowitz

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Nelle Miller and Bryna Tevlowitz

Buy this Photo
Marian Claro, Chloe Labrecque, Maddie Egan and Piper Mayo

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Marian Claro, Chloe Labrecque, Maddie Egan and Piper Mayo

Buy this Photo
Print versions of artwork from the exhibit centered the tables.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Print versions of artwork from the exhibit centered the tables.

Buy this Photo
Chief Bernadette DiPino, David Rovine and Wendy Resnick

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Chief Bernadette DiPino, David Rovine and Wendy Resnick

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoyed a blueberry cheesecake dessert.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Guests enjoyed a blueberry cheesecake dessert.

Buy this Photo
Alexis Rosenberg, Julie Luhrsen, Tamara Williams and Matt Bower

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Alexis Rosenberg, Julie Luhrsen, Tamara Williams and Matt Bower

Buy this Photo
Linda Lipson and Susan Negroski

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Linda Lipson and Susan Negroski

Buy this Photo
Kyla Weiner, Judith Yaeger and Lissa Murphy

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Kyla Weiner, Judith Yaeger and Lissa Murphy

Buy this Photo
Teri A. Hansen and Larry Thompson

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Teri A. Hansen and Larry Thompson

Buy this Photo
The nonprofit paid tribute to the late Carol Buchanan, one of its top supporters.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

The nonprofit paid tribute to the late Carol Buchanan, one of its top supporters.

Buy this Photo
Embracing Our Differences merchandise was on sale throughout the event.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Embracing Our Differences merchandise was on sale throughout the event.

Buy this Photo
Dawnyelle Singleton and Bette Lou Cookson

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Dawnyelle Singleton and Bette Lou Cookson

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy took the stage for the welcome.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy took the stage for the welcome.

Buy this Photo
Mark Pritchett spoke about the outdoor exhibit on the bayfront.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Mark Pritchett spoke about the outdoor exhibit on the bayfront.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairman Chief Judge Charles E. Williams gave a tribute to the late Carol Buchanan.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Co-Chairman Chief Judge Charles E. Williams gave a tribute to the late Carol Buchanan.

Buy this Photo
Joanna Fox introduced the guest speaker, Seth Morano.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Joanna Fox introduced the guest speaker, Seth Morano.

Buy this Photo
Seth Morano gave a speech to the audience.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Seth Morano gave a speech to the audience.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 16th annual luncheon was hosted Jan. 23 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Embracing Our Differences celebrated diversity through the arts at its annual luncheon Jan. 23 at Michael's On East. 

More than 400 guests packed into the ballroom for the nonprofit's yearly event. Embracing Our Difference's 16th annual outdoor art exhibit features 45 billboard-sized artworks and quotes showing the values of creativity, respect and acceptance. The pieces were voted on by a blind committee out of 11,791 entries from 111 countries and 44 states. 

Guests mingled for a short cocktail hour before being seated for lunch and speeches. Board of Directors Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy kicked off the talks by introducing the public officials in the audience, thanking the sponsors and showing a video explaining the mission of the organization. 

The guest speaker for the luncheon was student writer — who has two quotes accompanying pieces of art in the exhibit — Seth Morano. His speech was preceded by his creative art teacher at Booker Middle School, Joanna Fox, who said that people hear about teachers changing students' lives, but Morano changed hers. 

Morano spoke with spunk and passion about his own experience living with disabilities. He submitted two quotes this year, and both were in the top entries for "Best in Show." He received a standing ovation from the room both before and after his speech.

The exhibit is open now through March 15 at Bayfront Park. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement