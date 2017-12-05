 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event chairs Embracing Our Differences board member Graci McGillicuddy, Board Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy and event speaker Booker High School principal and Florida Principal of the Year Rachel Shelley.

Embracing Our Differences celebrates its 15th season

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Event chairs Embracing Our Differences board member Graci McGillicuddy, Board Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy and event speaker Booker High School principal and Florida Principal of the Year Rachel Shelley.

Buy this Photo
Twelfth Circuit Court Judge Rochelle Curley and event chair Embracing Our Difference board member Carol Poteat-Buchanan

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Twelfth Circuit Court Judge Rochelle Curley and event chair Embracing Our Difference board member Carol Poteat-Buchanan

Buy this Photo
Asa Thomas and Tomeika Koski

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Asa Thomas and Tomeika Koski

Buy this Photo
Hermione Gilpin, Genie Aberson and Pat Baer

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Hermione Gilpin, Genie Aberson and Pat Baer

Buy this Photo
Jon Thaxton, Board Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy and Marlon Brown

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Jon Thaxton, Board Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy and Marlon Brown

Buy this Photo
Joan and Peter Wells

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Joan and Peter Wells

Buy this Photo
Yolanda Mancha and Tanya Orr

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Yolanda Mancha and Tanya Orr

Buy this Photo
Terry Brackett and Aundria Castleberry

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Terry Brackett and Aundria Castleberry

Buy this Photo
Helen McBean and Edward James II

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Helen McBean and Edward James II

Buy this Photo
Lucy Lapides and Leonard Drexler

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Lucy Lapides and Leonard Drexler

Buy this Photo
Bruce Wertheimer, Patti Wertheimer, Larry Haspel and Leesa Haspel

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Bruce Wertheimer, Patti Wertheimer, Larry Haspel and Leesa Haspel

Buy this Photo
Embracing Our Differences board member Chief Judge Charles E. Williams and Maria Thacker

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Embracing Our Differences board member Chief Judge Charles E. Williams and Maria Thacker

Buy this Photo
Christina Rodrigues, Joni Steinberg and Flora Oynick

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Christina Rodrigues, Joni Steinberg and Flora Oynick

Buy this Photo
Adrea Sukin and Nadia Ritter

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Adrea Sukin and Nadia Ritter

Buy this Photo
Geraldine Drexler, Nelle Miller and Beth Duda

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Geraldine Drexler, Nelle Miller and Beth Duda

Buy this Photo
Event chairs Embracing Our Differences board member Graci McGillicuddy, Board Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy, event speaker Booker High School principal and Florida Principal of the Year Rachel Shelley and Superintendent Todd Bowden

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Event chairs Embracing Our Differences board member Graci McGillicuddy, Board Chairman Dennis McGillicuddy, event speaker Booker High School principal and Florida Principal of the Year Rachel Shelley and Superintendent Todd Bowden

Buy this Photo
Jarred Wilson, Shirley Brown, Gabriel Hament and Jane Goodwin

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Jarred Wilson, Shirley Brown, Gabriel Hament and Jane Goodwin

Buy this Photo
Joanne Powers, Superintendent Todd Bowden and Veronica Brady

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Joanne Powers, Superintendent Todd Bowden and Veronica Brady

Buy this Photo
Delia Smith-Orth and Victoria Kasdan

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Delia Smith-Orth and Victoria Kasdan

Buy this Photo
Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum

Buy this Photo
Graci McGillicuddy applauds the Embracing Our Differences staff and board members during its annual luncheon.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 |

Graci McGillicuddy applauds the Embracing Our Differences staff and board members during its annual luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Share
Embracing Our Differences held its annual luncheon celebrating its 15th season on Dec. 5 at Michael's On East.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Before celebrating the future, Embracing Our Differences staff, donors and patrons took a look back on Dec. 5 at Michael's On East during the organization's annual luncheon. 

Embracing Our Differences, which aims to encourage diversity through art, organizes an annual juried art show at Bayfront Park. Since it's inception, the submissions to the show have increased from 124 pieces from artists in Southwest Florida to 10,761 submissions from 115 countries, 48 states and 204 schools. 

Executive Director Michael Shelton said in a release the increase is indicative of a national conversation — one that makes the work of Embracing Our Differences all the more relevant. 

“Sadly, hate isn’t a thing of the past in our society," Shelton said. "Now more than ever, the message of inclusion matters ... Thanks to the passion and commitment of thousands of participants, patrons, and volunteers over these 15 years, ‘embracing diversity’ is no longer just an empty slogan.”

Related Stories