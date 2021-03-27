 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's 5-year-old Brynn Baron and her 5-year-old sister Blake Baron celebrate Easter at the annual Easter Egg Hunt the Knights of Columbus hosts.

Egg hunt makes kids hoppy in Lakewood Ranch

John Finnegan, a member of the Knights of Columbus, provides music for the Easter Egg Hunt.

Children dance with the Easter bunny. Greenbrook's Christine Castellon says seeing her 2-year-old son Mateo dancing with the Easter bunny was her favorite part of the event.

Lakewood Ranch's Delilah David, who is 3 years old, gets excited about finding an egg during the egg hunt.

Greenbrook's Christine Castellon helps her 2-year-old son Mateo find eggs during the egg hunt.

Lakewood Ranch's Scarlett Baron holds onto an egg that holds a raffle ticket inside.

Rich Macklin, Tom Rokosz, Mike Mahan and Nancy Turk volunteer to make pancakes, french toast and sausage for families.

Don Castracani, Joe Melocchi, Mike Chapman, Ben Lento and Paul Lento help deliver breakfast foods to families as the food is made.

Jean-Charles Toussaint pours people beverages during breakfast.

Rachel Jensen and her 5-year-old daughter dance together during the Easter Egg Hunt.

Heritage Harbour's Jamie Martin enjoys watching her 5-year-old son Ryan participate in the egg hunt with his grandmother Joyce Harpring, who is from Bridgewater.

Lakewood Ranch's Craig David and his wife, Kim David, love spending time with their 3-year-old daughter Delilah and 6-year-old son Dexter while also seeing the community come together to celebrate Easter.

Greenbrook's Hazel McSherry, who is 2, enjoy the prizes she and her 6-year-old sister Scarlett and 5-year-old sister Kenna won during the raffle.

Lakewood Ranch's Linda Perhac spends time with 5-year-old Elise Perhac and 6-year-old Ava Perhac at the Easter Egg Hunt. "These events are always wonderful," Linda Perhac says.

Maria Baez, Barbara Petrus, Jennifer Chapman and Tracey Lento help the Knights of Columbus during the Easter Egg Hunt.

Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church members enjoy the Knights of Columbus' annual Easter Egg Hunt.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch’s Delilah David opened a gift bag she received for participating in the egg hunt at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and found a small pink stuffed rabbit.

David, 3, hugged it tight and carried it around with her as she waited for prizes to be announced during the church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 27 hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

Before the egg hunt, 125 people enjoyed a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and French toast and a dance party with the Easter bunny.

“I loved seeing the community coming together to celebrate Easter and be able to have an egg hunt and breakfast in safe way,” said Kim David, Delilah’s mother.

The dance party was a hit for many families.

Greenbrook’s Christine Castellon said she loved seeing her 2-year-old son, Mateo, dancing with the Easter bunny.

“It’s a wonderful family oriented event,” Castellon said.

