Egg hunt makes kids hoppy in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s Delilah David opened a gift bag she received for participating in the egg hunt at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and found a small pink stuffed rabbit.

David, 3, hugged it tight and carried it around with her as she waited for prizes to be announced during the church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 27 hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

Before the egg hunt, 125 people enjoyed a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and French toast and a dance party with the Easter bunny.

“I loved seeing the community coming together to celebrate Easter and be able to have an egg hunt and breakfast in safe way,” said Kim David, Delilah’s mother.

The dance party was a hit for many families.

Greenbrook’s Christine Castellon said she loved seeing her 2-year-old son, Mateo, dancing with the Easter bunny.

“It’s a wonderful family oriented event,” Castellon said.