East County students enjoy a special goodbye at Rowlett Middle Academy

Autymn Prater, an eighth grader at Rowlett Middle Academy and East County resident, stood out of the sun roof of her car surrounded by balloons.

She smiled and waved as she passed dozens of teachers and staff members May 28 during the school's "Driving On" celebration.

Teachers and staff members cheered and held signs while saying goodbye and congratulating their eighth graders. Some teachers even played base drums, quads and snare drums.

"We wanted to do something special for the eighth graders," said Dudley Leigh, the school's curriculum and arts coordinator.

The eighth graders are moving onto different high schools throughout Manatee County.