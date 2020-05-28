 Skip to main content
Olivia Mueller, an eighth grader, smiles as she finishes the "Driving On" celebration at Rowlett Middle Academy.

East County students enjoy a special goodbye at Rowlett Middle Academy

Dudley Leigh, curriculum and arts coordinator at Rowlett Middle Academy, helps make the school's eighth graders' last day of school memorable. Leigh hasn't seen the eighth graders since the school moved to e-learning in March.

Autymn Prater, an eighth grader, waves to teachers and staff members in her decorated car to celebrate her graduation from Rowlett Middle Academy.

Gabriel Cortes, and eighth grader, enjoys seeing his teachers after months of being at home doing e-learning.

Grant Hutchinson, an eighth grader, celebrates his graduation from Rowlett Middle School with his siblings, Maddie and Jase.

Isabella Silverio, an eighth grader, stops to chat with a teacher during the "Driving On" celebration.

Nathaniel Mahadeo, an eighth grader, waves to his teachers.

Emmagrace Kelly, an eighth grader, sits outside her car window to see her teachers as she goes through the car loop during the "Driving On" celebration.

Carly Taylor, an eighth grader, comes through the car loop of the "Driving On" celebration for a second time.

Rowlett Middle Academy celebrates eighth graders with "Driving On" parade.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Autymn Prater, an eighth grader at Rowlett Middle Academy and East County resident, stood out of the sun roof of her car surrounded by balloons. 

She smiled and waved as she passed dozens of teachers and staff members May 28 during the school's "Driving On" celebration. 

Teachers and staff members cheered and held signs while saying goodbye and congratulating their eighth graders. Some teachers even played base drums, quads and snare drums. 

"We wanted to do something special for the eighth graders," said Dudley Leigh, the school's curriculum and arts coordinator.

The eighth graders are moving onto different high schools throughout Manatee County.

