 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jeff Ball opts for shooting his ball with an air gun rather than hitting it on a special Hole 10 challenge. Air Golf Pro Launcher Team Challenger owner Robert Block, left, watches.

East Bradenton community swings big for helping Homes for Our Troops

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Jeff Ball opts for shooting his ball with an air gun rather than hitting it on a special Hole 10 challenge. Air Golf Pro Launcher Team Challenger owner Robert Block, left, watches.

Buy this Photo
Rosedale Golf and Country Club manager Kevin Conway welcomes the crowd to the tournament during opening ceremonies.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Rosedale Golf and Country Club manager Kevin Conway welcomes the crowd to the tournament during opening ceremonies.

Buy this Photo
Rosedale Golf and Country Club head golf professional Matthew Pivko tells golfers about the special course challenges, like a hole-in-one on Hole 13 to win a Cadillac and a shot with an air gun on Hole 10.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Rosedale Golf and Country Club head golf professional Matthew Pivko tells golfers about the special course challenges, like a hole-in-one on Hole 13 to win a Cadillac and a shot with an air gun on Hole 10.

Buy this Photo
Lee Weisbord listens intently during the opening ceremonies.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Lee Weisbord listens intently during the opening ceremonies.

Buy this Photo
Rosedale's Cynthia and Stanley Wright paired up with Tom Bush and Barbara Elfelt for their foursome.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Rosedale's Cynthia and Stanley Wright paired up with Tom Bush and Barbara Elfelt for their foursome.

Buy this Photo
Clockwise from left: veteran Bobby Withers, Jim and Deb Kehoe, veteran Stephen Peterson, John and Kathi Skelton, Ashley Nickles, veteran Michael Monthervil and veteran Carl Moore.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Clockwise from left: veteran Bobby Withers, Jim and Deb Kehoe, veteran Stephen Peterson, John and Kathi Skelton, Ashley Nickles, veteran Michael Monthervil and veteran Carl Moore.

Buy this Photo
Valrico's Tom Hier and his daughter Brittany Peterson volunteer at a hole. Peterson and her husband, Stephen, a veteran, will benefit from next year's golf tournament.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Valrico's Tom Hier and his daughter Brittany Peterson volunteer at a hole. Peterson and her husband, Stephen, a veteran, will benefit from next year's golf tournament.

Buy this Photo
Veteran Stephen Peterson, who will benefit from the 2020 golf tournament at Rosedale, may have gotten help choosing the right club, but he had the best shot of his foursome.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Veteran Stephen Peterson, who will benefit from the 2020 golf tournament at Rosedale, may have gotten help choosing the right club, but he had the best shot of his foursome.

Buy this Photo
Shelly McAvoy, of sponsor Cooper Creek Dental, has the lead on the longest putt using a paint roller.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Shelly McAvoy, of sponsor Cooper Creek Dental, has the lead on the longest putt using a paint roller.

Buy this Photo
Rosedale Golf and Country Club golf course superintendent Doug Cunefare tries some of the peach whiskey iced tea provided by sponsor Dee Donegan, of Designed Finishes LLC. Donegan is Rosedale's women's golf champion.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Rosedale Golf and Country Club golf course superintendent Doug Cunefare tries some of the peach whiskey iced tea provided by sponsor Dee Donegan, of Designed Finishes LLC. Donegan is Rosedale's women's golf champion.

Buy this Photo
Ellenton's Timothy Ball tries his hand at corn hole at Hole 10, where Veterans Air was a sponsor.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Ellenton's Timothy Ball tries his hand at corn hole at Hole 10, where Veterans Air was a sponsor.

Buy this Photo
David Schappacher tries the air gun at Hole 10 rather than trying to hit the ball far.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

David Schappacher tries the air gun at Hole 10 rather than trying to hit the ball far.

Buy this Photo
Tournament founders and organizers Kathi Skelton and Deb Kehoe are thrilled this year's even will raise more than $140,000.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Tournament founders and organizers Kathi Skelton and Deb Kehoe are thrilled this year's even will raise more than $140,000.

Buy this Photo
Volunteers Lynn Toscano manned the silent auction and Jenny Goodenow helped with registration.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Volunteers Lynn Toscano manned the silent auction and Jenny Goodenow helped with registration.

Buy this Photo
Rosedale's Andy Mincieli and Carol Pulver say they are evenly matched for their golf competition.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Rosedale's Andy Mincieli and Carol Pulver say they are evenly matched for their golf competition.

Buy this Photo
More than 30 motorcyclists rode in to Rosedale as part of the opening ceremonies.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

More than 30 motorcyclists rode in to Rosedale as part of the opening ceremonies.

Buy this Photo
Irene Ward, with her husband, Brian, records the opening parade of motorcycles with her cell phone.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Irene Ward, with her husband, Brian, records the opening parade of motorcycles with her cell phone.

Buy this Photo
The Honor Guard from MacDill Air Force Base presents colors for the national anthem.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

The Honor Guard from MacDill Air Force Base presents colors for the national anthem.

Buy this Photo
Residents of Rosedale lead the crowd in the national anthem.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Residents of Rosedale lead the crowd in the national anthem.

Buy this Photo
Homes for Our Troops President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer sings the national anthem before participating in the tournament.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Homes for Our Troops President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer sings the national anthem before participating in the tournament.

Buy this Photo
Veteran Michael Monthervil, with his girlfriend Ashley Nickles (behind) thanks participants for raising funds for his home, to be built in Wimauma.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

Veteran Michael Monthervil, with his girlfriend Ashley Nickles (behind) thanks participants for raising funds for his home, to be built in Wimauma.

Buy this Photo
A procession of vehicles, including more than 30 motorcycles, followed the Color Guard from MacDill Air Force Base in for a parade starting the event.

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 |

A procession of vehicles, including more than 30 motorcycles, followed the Color Guard from MacDill Air Force Base in for a parade starting the event.

Buy this Photo
Share
Rosedale nets $140,000 for veteran's home.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Sporting a red shirt, Rosedale Golf and Country Club resident Judy Sanford used her cellphone to capture video of the Honor Guard from MacDill Air Force base lead a parade of vehicles and motorcycles to Rosedale’s clubhouse April 3.

The procession marked the opening of the sixth annual Rosedale Charity Golf Classic “Homes for Our Troops,” which raises funds for  Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds homes nationwide for veterans who have been disabled while in duty. 

 Sanford, a golfer, could not quite keep her hands steady.

“I’m not doing a very good job,” she said of videotaping the parade. “It’s too emotional seeing all these veterans. I’m so proud of everybody. It makes me feel so fortunate.”

One hundred forty-four golfers, like Sanford, supported golf tournament, which this year’s raised more than $140,000 toward the home of Ret. Army SPC Michael Monthervil, who attended the event and is building a home in Wimauma.

He thanked supporters for their contribution to him and the cause.

“They’re really making changing my life,” said Monthervil from his wheelchair during opening ceremonies. “This home is going to be help me gain my independence back.”

Golfers enjoyed a shamble-style tournament with special challenges, like putting with a paint roller, before heading to the Military Appreciation Barbecue Bash at the clubhouse.

Related Stories

Advertisement