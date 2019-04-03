East Bradenton community swings big for helping Homes for Our Troops

Sporting a red shirt, Rosedale Golf and Country Club resident Judy Sanford used her cellphone to capture video of the Honor Guard from MacDill Air Force base lead a parade of vehicles and motorcycles to Rosedale’s clubhouse April 3.

The procession marked the opening of the sixth annual Rosedale Charity Golf Classic “Homes for Our Troops,” which raises funds for Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds homes nationwide for veterans who have been disabled while in duty.

Sanford, a golfer, could not quite keep her hands steady.

“I’m not doing a very good job,” she said of videotaping the parade. “It’s too emotional seeing all these veterans. I’m so proud of everybody. It makes me feel so fortunate.”

One hundred forty-four golfers, like Sanford, supported golf tournament, which this year’s raised more than $140,000 toward the home of Ret. Army SPC Michael Monthervil, who attended the event and is building a home in Wimauma.

He thanked supporters for their contribution to him and the cause.

“They’re really making changing my life,” said Monthervil from his wheelchair during opening ceremonies. “This home is going to be help me gain my independence back.”

Golfers enjoyed a shamble-style tournament with special challenges, like putting with a paint roller, before heading to the Military Appreciation Barbecue Bash at the clubhouse.