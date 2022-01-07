Dozens dance the night away at Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Debbie and Dave Best slow danced as the Derek Lersch band played "Tennessee Whiskey."

The smiling couple was among dozens of other couples dancing in front of a sea of lawn chairs during Music on Main on Jan. 7 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"It's always a great time," Debbie Best said. "It feels normal, happy and celebratory."

Lakewood Ranch's Marla Brunner, who is 9 years old, had fun dancing in front of the stage.

"It's fun to see people you know," Brunner said. "It's like a big family. Everybody gets together for a fun time."

Greenbrook's Ashley Budde and her children, 7-year-old Annabelle and 8-year-old Henry, saw a movie at Lakewood Ranch Cinema and grabbed a bite to eat on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch before enjoying all Music on Main had to offer. It was their first time attending the event, which provides live music and a variety of vendors every first Friday of the month.

"It's a fun atmosphere with great music," Ashley Budde said.