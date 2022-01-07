 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Violette Kaszubski and Lisa Buck dance together in front of the stag as Derek Lersch performs.

Dozens dance the night away at Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Benjamin Angel dances with Lakewood Ranch's Junior Fonseca.

Ethan Agnel, Emma Angel, Camryn Duley, Tesa Stesney, Jada Miller, Taylor Joiner, Benjamin Angel, Isabella McCall, Caleb Johnson and Channing Stesney have fun during Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Tesa Stesney jumps on top of Lakewood Ranch's Camryn Duley.

Greenbrook's Annabelle Budde, who is 7, competes against her brother, Henry, who is 8.

Lakewood Ranch's Rochelle Honig and Judy Anastasia enjoy being outside on a cool night listening to live music.

Lakewood Ranch's Marla Brunner, who is 9, dances in the crowd in front of the stage. "Everybody cones together for a fun time," Brunner says.

People dance in front of stage.

Sarasota's Derek Lersch sings Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Bradenton's Randi Primrose and Heather Holbrook have a blast dancing together.

Lakewood Ranch's Denise and Jim Fulton dance and sing to "Sweet Caroline."

People sit in lawn chairs and dance as the Derek Lersch band performs on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Debbie Best is twirled around by her husband, Dave Best.

Bradenton's Jean Kirkpatrick dances with her husband, Tim Kirkpatrick, to "Tennessee Whiskey."

Lakewood Ranch residents are thrilled to have Music on Main return to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Debbie and Dave Best slow danced as the Derek Lersch band played "Tennessee Whiskey."

The smiling couple was among dozens of other couples dancing in front of a sea of lawn chairs during Music on Main on Jan. 7 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. 

"It's always a great time," Debbie Best said. "It feels normal, happy and celebratory."

Lakewood Ranch's Marla Brunner, who is 9 years old, had fun dancing in front of the stage.

"It's fun to see people you know," Brunner said. "It's like a big family. Everybody gets together for a fun time."

Greenbrook's Ashley Budde and her children, 7-year-old Annabelle and 8-year-old Henry, saw a movie at Lakewood Ranch Cinema and grabbed a bite to eat on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch before enjoying all Music on Main had to offer. It was their first time attending the event, which provides live music and a variety of vendors every first Friday of the month.

"It's a fun atmosphere with great music," Ashley Budde said.

