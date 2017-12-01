Downtown Sarasota lights holiday tree

Five Points Park became a little more more merry Nov. 30.

The Downtown Merchants Association enlisted help from the big man himself to flip the switch on the holidays during the organization's annual tree lighting celebration.

Santa sat on his throne as the countdown began, plugging in the tree to the sound of applause from the many eager onlookers. Even after the countdown concluded and the tree was lit, the festivities continued.

Families enjoyed holiday lights while children waited their turn to tell Santa their holiday wishes.