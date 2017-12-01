 Skip to main content
Nicholas and Leon Osorio

Downtown Sarasota lights holiday tree

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 |

Kye and Silas Daughtrey pose with Santa at the downtown tree lighting celebration.

Santa celebrates after lighting the downtown holiday tree.

Caitlin Cail poses with Santa during the Sarasota downtown tree lighting celebration

Kye Daughtrey

Joshua and Carlens Augustine and Abigail Denize

Jack and Allie Hilton pose in front of the tree in Five Points Park.

Laura and Levi White

Sophia Rios poses with Santa Claus in front of the tree in Five Points Park.

Daphne Silvestri poses with Santa Claus in front of the tree in Five Points Park.

Sherry and Zoey Bodien

The Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association hosted its annual tree lighting event Nov. 30 in Five Points Park.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Five Points Park became a little more more merry Nov. 30.

The Downtown Merchants Association enlisted help from the big man himself to flip the switch on the holidays during the organization's annual tree lighting celebration. 

Santa sat on his throne as the countdown began, plugging in the tree to the sound of applause from the many eager onlookers. Even after the countdown concluded and the tree was lit, the festivities continued. 

Families enjoyed holiday lights while children waited their turn to tell Santa their holiday wishes. 

