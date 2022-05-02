 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Heather Shannon and Kathy Hutchinson bring Cooper the dog to the show.

Devereaux-Kaiser Collector Car Show benefits Sarasota firefighters

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Heather Shannon and Kathy Hutchinson bring Cooper the dog to the show.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

David Steele, Ally Danforth, Stephanie Varacskay and Kaylee Varacskay check out a car.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

David Steele, Ally Danforth, Stephanie Varacskay and Kaylee Varacskay check out a car.

Henry and Barrett Webber

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Henry and Barrett Webber

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Sophia Wissler kicks it with a skeleton driver.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Sophia Wissler kicks it with a skeleton driver.

Carla and Arnold Popp

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Carla and Arnold Popp

Matt and Makayla St. Clair share a treat.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Matt and Makayla St. Clair share a treat.

Everleigh Beauchamp sits on her dad Mark Beauchamp's shoulders.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Everleigh Beauchamp sits on her dad Mark Beauchamp's shoulders.

Weston Beauchamp keeps cool in the shade.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Weston Beauchamp keeps cool in the shade.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Dozens of cars were on display at the Sunday show.

Share
The annual car show was held May 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Hundreds of vehicle fans and families were out and about to admire hot rods, military vehicles and other automobiles on May 1.

The 51st annual Devereaux-Kaiser Collector Car Show brought car fanatics of every color and stripe to the Sarasota County Fairgrounds for a day of enthusiasm and camaraderie. Families took their children to look at vehicles in the car corral while others picked up drinks in the beer garden. 

The event benefits the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund each year. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement