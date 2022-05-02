Devereaux-Kaiser Collector Car Show benefits Sarasota firefighters

Hundreds of vehicle fans and families were out and about to admire hot rods, military vehicles and other automobiles on May 1.

The 51st annual Devereaux-Kaiser Collector Car Show brought car fanatics of every color and stripe to the Sarasota County Fairgrounds for a day of enthusiasm and camaraderie. Families took their children to look at vehicles in the car corral while others picked up drinks in the beer garden.

The event benefits the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund each year.