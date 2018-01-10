 Skip to main content
Linda Gross, Paula Kee, Ida Zito, Marisa Fowler, Janice Zarro, Martha Harrison, Jean Weidner Goldstein, Margaret Wise

Designing Women Boutique rolls out program to increase education funding

Wine was available for attendees to drink.

Paula Kee and Linda Gross

Ida Zito, Designing Women Boutique Board President, gives an opening speech.

Donna Koffman, Roger Capote and Jennifer Rominiecki

Janice Zarro and Joan Wood

One of the items for sale in the GroundWorks program.

Martha Harrison and Miqui Cora

Ida Zita and Morgan Gerhart

Kim Ammeson, Joan Wood and Barbara Glanz

Debbie and Tom Trimble

Jean Weidner Goldstein, a founder of Designing Women Boutique, talks about the GroundWorks program.

Janice Zarro, part of the steering committee, also talks about GroundWorks.

Debbie Trimble laughs with other audience members.

Paula Kee, Development and Marketing Director for Designing Women Boutique, talks about moving DWB forward with online sales.

Stacey Cortey, Paula Kee and Morgan Gerhart

GroundWorks is a way for DWB to partner with area nonprofits and provide ongoing funding to further education.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Designing Women Boutique is offering six area nonprofits the chance to harness the sales power of the DWB storefront as a way to secure ongoing funding for education.

Girls Inc., Out-of-Door Academy, Ringling College of Art and Design, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens are all participating in the new program with DWB, a boutique that raises money for Sarasota-area nonprofits.

GroundWorks allows the participating groups to solicit donations of high-end accessories, jewelry, handbags and art from their own donor bases to be consigned through DWB, and 60% of the proceeds will go to the organization.

The funds raised through the program are dedicated to creating scholarships, mentorships and career and educational advancement opportunities for the people the organizations help.

“Designing Women Boutique has had the good fortune of having the means to grant more than $2 million since we opened our doors in 2001,” said Jean Weidner Goldstein, a DWB co-founder in a release. “We’d like to use our success to support the efforts of other nonprofit groups who are also doing good works.”

The nonprofit organizations selected are excited about the program’s possibilities.

“We were honored,” said Girls Inc. Director of Advancement Morgan Gerhart. “There’s so many wonderful organizations in Sarasota and Manatee, and for them to approach us — we’re thrilled.”

Ida Zito, DWB board president, said there are two reasons people should come in after Jan. 11 to shop for the nonprofits’ items:

“First of all, they get something for a fraction of a cost,” she said. “And because of where the proceeds go to — to the arts and civic services.”

Black Tie Reporter Kayleigh Omang contributed to this story.

