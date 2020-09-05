 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Carolyn Garron and Dawn Shay wanted to support their friend, organizer Lori Ruth.

Derby drives charity

Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020

Stitch and Jen Horvat were happy to participate. Jen Horvat is the chief marketing officer for Michael Saunders and Co. in Lakewood Ranch.

Loaded Cannon Distillery's Alana Morley offered samples of vodka, rum, gin and whiskey.

Lakewood Ranch's Rich and Karen Medford, owners of Sirius Day Spa, were happy to support charity.

Chris and Ariana Kennedy, of Parrish, enjoyed a fun evening togethr.

Sarasota's Dave Ruth acts as dealer for an across-the-board horse racing game guests enjoyed.

Sarasota's Blenda Vines, with her husband Jimmy Vines, spent two days handcrafting her hat. "I had to go find a horse," she said.

Lakewood Ranch's Peggy Kronus and her boyfriend Jerry Lamb provided decorations for the event.

Lakewood Ranch's John Fain and Angela Massaro-Fain love supporting charity.

Sarasota's Brian and Teri Sayre had fun watching others play a board horse racing game.

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing's Hugh Shields invited friend Mike Rahn, of Palm Aire.

For Sarasota's Ernie Garcia, the Kentucky Derby party was his first.

Graceann Frederico, with her husband Steve Frederico, came out to represent Sisterhood for Good, a Lakewood Ranch-based women's giving circle.

Parrish's Art Korney shared about how Sunshine Kids helped his son, Coleton, during his cancer treatments.

Janet Yon, director of operations for the southeast region of Sunshine Kids, shared about the organization.

Sunshine Kids takes spotlight during Kentucky Derby event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch's John Fain had not worn a tie in a decade, but on Sept. 5 he made an exception, pulling out an old horse racing tie in celebration of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. He and his wife, Angela Massaro-Fain, were attending a Kentucky Derby themed fundraising party for The Sunshine Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that provides group activities and emotional support for young cancer patients.

Fain grew up in Kentucky.

"(The tie) was a last minute change," he said with a smile.

Fain and other East County residents and businesses supported the event, organized by East County Observer associate publisher Lori Ruth, at Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota. For example, Willis A. Smith Construction in Lakewood Ranch provided the decor, while Loaded Cannon Distillery offered samples of rum, whiskey and vodka. Gold Coast Eagle Distributing provided beer, as well as cruise for the live auction.

About 50 guests enjoyed food and drink, socializing, games, the auction and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

They also heard from Parrish's Art Korney, whose 16-year-old son, Coleton, was diagnosed with bone cancer at 14 years old and used Sunshine Kids as a resource. The organization took him on outings with other pediatric cancer patients. Korney said such activities take away some of the isolation children feel as they are separated from friends during cancer treatments. They were some of his son's favorite memories, too.

"What you're doing here isn't for the parents," he said. "It's for the kids."
 

 

 

