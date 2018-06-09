Dance for the Guardians in Lakewood Ranch

Even while event organizer Jaime Marco was spinning on the Lakewood Ranch Country Club dance floor June 9 with her husband, David, she was thinking of ideas for the next Children's Guardian Fund event.

"It's going to be next year on June 1," she said when the dance was over. "It will have a different theme, and I'm already excited about it. It's such a good cause."

The Children's Guardian Fund's inaugural fundraiser on June 9, with the theme "Havana Nights," offered patrons Cuban-themed food, drinks and music. Those who attended were asked to dress for the theme.

The Children's Guardian Fund responds to the needs of abused and neglected children. For more information, visit childrensguardianfund.org.

“The mission of the Children’s Guardian Fund is so important to children in crisis in our community,” Jaime Marco said. "One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will provide birthday presents to children in foster care in Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto Counties.”