Lakewood Ranch's David and Jaime Marco take the dance floor for the Children's Guardian Fund.

Dance for the Guardians in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Jun. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's David and Jaime Marco take the dance floor for the Children's Guardian Fund.

East County's Robert Finkelstein, Leah Morrison, Kelly Swisher and Nancy Houseman enjoy supporting the Children's Guardian Fund.

Lakewood Ranch's Erica Mulder, who helped plan the event, enjoys a moment with Randy Bringman and Mark Mulder.

Lakewood Ranch's Clare Murphy dances to Merengue music at the event.

Sarasota's Mary McAndrews and John Albritton and Osprey's Lorie DeLaHunt love to do something to help the Guardians.

Lakewood Ranch's Heather and Clint Kasten, and Lakewood Ranch's Caitlin Kozma wanted to support the fundraiser.

Bradenton's Morgan Bettes and River Quier dress for the occasion.

Bradenton's Jack Damon and Cheryll Damon had to do some shopping to dress for the occasion.

Lakewood Ranch's Gordon Silver and Cydne Riley know it's not Havana Nights without a good cigar.

Sarasota's Colton Castro and Laura Castro appear ready for a night out in Havana.

East County's Monica Rissler lets the music move her.

Parrish's Kristie Freihaut and Nick Freihaut enjoy the inaugural Havana Nights.

Lakewood Ranch's Susan Goodman and Les Goodman get lost in the music.

Lakewood Ranch's Teresa Zumsteg and Steve Zumsteg hit the dance floor.

Sarasota's Sally Perron and Bradenton's Christine Fritz enjoy a laugh during the event.

Bradenton's Jill Gass and Dane Gass loved the atmosphere of the party.

Bradenton's Ericka Johnston and Liz Murphy say they love the music, and the food.

David and Jaime Marco's Evolve Business Consulting was the presenting sponsor for "Havana Nights."

Sarasota's Clarice and Daniel Dokko, owners of the JPAN restaurant, enjoy the music.

Nokomis' Brian Canty keeps with the theme by shaking some maracas.

Sarasota's David and Brenda Maraman say their favorite part of the event was being on the dance floor.

Funds from "Havana Nights" fundraiser benefit the Children's Guardian Fund.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Even while event organizer Jaime Marco was spinning on the Lakewood Ranch Country Club dance floor June 9 with her husband, David, she was thinking of ideas for the next Children's Guardian Fund event.

"It's going to be next year on June 1," she said when the dance was over. "It will have a different theme, and I'm already excited about it. It's such a good cause." 

The Children's Guardian Fund's inaugural fundraiser on June 9, with the theme "Havana Nights," offered patrons Cuban-themed food, drinks and music. Those who attended were asked to dress for the theme.

The Children's Guardian Fund responds to the needs of abused and neglected children. For more information, visit childrensguardianfund.org.

“The mission of the Children’s Guardian Fund is so important to children in crisis in our community,” Jaime Marco said. "One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event will provide birthday presents to children in foster care in Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto Counties.”

