(Back, from left)Wes Jensen and Kim Jensen of Greenbrook pose with daughters (front, from left)Isabella Jensen, Sophia Jensen and Julianna Jensen after a day of canoeing, paddleboarding and kayaking.

COVID blues? Try Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Nolan Chapell of Panther Ridge paddles to shore after a long day in which he tried "everything."

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Zachary Talaska of Ruskin holds his paddle triumphantly after conquering the water on his birthday.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Doug Dierdorf (right) and Max Dierdorf of central Bradenton come to shore after a day on the water. They tried their hands at paddleboarding and kayaking.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

(From left)Emma Gresson of Sarasota, Aiden Cordova-Ogg and Jack Cordova-Ogg go along for the ride on a stillwater boat piloted by Gresson's partner, Meghan Farrell (in gray). The children each caught one fish Saturday.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Mike Golen (left) and Laila Golen of Sarasota float away from shore on a paddleboard. Laila's favorite activity was collecting seashells.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Xavier Apodaca of Ruskin hopes to catch a fish in the shallow end. It's his first time fishing at Benderson, but he has gone a few times near the Skyway.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Ted Phillips (right) helps his son, Benji Phillips, to fish. Ted, who is visiting from Alexandria, Virginia, said he was excited to get some sun and time near the water.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Carrie Phillips (left) and Brandon Phillips are enjoying their time in Sarasota while visiting Carrie's father.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

Shane Schultz, from Nokomis, tries his luck fishing in the lake at Benderson Park. He said he has caught 10 fish.

Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 |

There were a variety of activities available at Saturday's NBP Rec Days
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Nathan Benderson Park provided families several options for both having fun and social distancing at the same time Sept. 19.

It was another of the park's NBP Rec Days that allowed children and adults to test their skills with paddleboards, kayaks and canoes.

If exercise wasn't necessarily a goal, then fishing and sailboat rides were available as well.

Some visitors only ventured out on one or two activities, but others tried as many as they could.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

