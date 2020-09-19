COVID blues? Try Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Nathan Benderson Park provided families several options for both having fun and social distancing at the same time Sept. 19.

It was another of the park's NBP Rec Days that allowed children and adults to test their skills with paddleboards, kayaks and canoes.

If exercise wasn't necessarily a goal, then fishing and sailboat rides were available as well.

Some visitors only ventured out on one or two activities, but others tried as many as they could.