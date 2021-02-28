 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Collin Morikawa walks to the fairway on the No. 1 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa would par the hole. He won the tournament at 18 under par.

Collin Morikawa wins the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa walks to the fairway on the No. 1 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa would par the hole. He won the tournament at 18 under par.

Buy this Photo
Kevin Kisner watches his chip shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Kisner would bogey the hole.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Kevin Kisner watches his chip shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Kisner would bogey the hole.

Buy this Photo
Webb Simpson hits his tee shot on the No. 1 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Simpson would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 12 under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Webb Simpson hits his tee shot on the No. 1 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Simpson would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 12 under par.

Buy this Photo
Tony Finau and other golfers wore red and black outfits Sunday to honor Tiger Woods and wish him well in his recovery. Finau finished the tournament nine under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Tony Finau and other golfers wore red and black outfits Sunday to honor Tiger Woods and wish him well in his recovery. Finau finished the tournament nine under par.

Buy this Photo
Justin Thomas hits out of a bunker on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Thomas would par the hole. He finished the tournament eight under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Justin Thomas hits out of a bunker on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Thomas would par the hole. He finished the tournament eight under par.

Buy this Photo
Justin Thomas and Jason Day wait for their turns to putt on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Justin Thomas and Jason Day wait for their turns to putt on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club.

Buy this Photo
Sergio Garcia throws his club into his golf bag after a shot he didn't like on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Garcia would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament four under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Sergio Garcia throws his club into his golf bag after a shot he didn't like on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Garcia would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament four under par.

Buy this Photo
Abraham Ancer bites his knuckles while watching his second shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Ancer would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament seven under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Abraham Ancer bites his knuckles while watching his second shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Ancer would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament seven under par.

Buy this Photo
Hideki Matsuyama sets his ball on the No. 12 green at The Concession Golf Club. Matsuyama would par the hole. He finished the tournament eight under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Hideki Matsuyama sets his ball on the No. 12 green at The Concession Golf Club. Matsuyama would par the hole. He finished the tournament eight under par.

Buy this Photo
Viktor Hovland watches his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club stop short of the pin. Hovland would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 15 under pat (T2).

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Viktor Hovland watches his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club stop short of the pin. Hovland would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 15 under pat (T2).

Buy this Photo
Matthew Fitzpatrick expresses his displeasure with his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Fitzpatrick would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 10 under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Matthew Fitzpatrick expresses his displeasure with his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Fitzpatrick would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 10 under par.

Buy this Photo
Patrick Reed scowls on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Reed would bogey the hole. He finished the tournament 11 under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Patrick Reed scowls on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Reed would bogey the hole. He finished the tournament 11 under par.

Buy this Photo
Tony Finau hits a high chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Finau would par the hole.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Tony Finau hits a high chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Finau would par the hole.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa visualizes his birdie putt on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa won the tournament at 18 under par.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa visualizes his birdie putt on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Morikawa won the tournament at 18 under par.

Buy this Photo
Billy Horschel kicks up sand with his second shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Horschel would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 15 under par (T2).

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Billy Horschel kicks up sand with his second shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Horschel would birdie the hole. He finished the tournament 15 under par (T2).

Buy this Photo
Brooks Koepka watches his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Koepka would bogey the hole. He finished the tournament 15 under par (T2).

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Brooks Koepka watches his chip shot on the No. 12 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Koepka would bogey the hole. He finished the tournament 15 under par (T2).

Buy this Photo
Scottie Scheffler putts on the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club. Scheffler would par the hole. He finished the tournament 14 under par (4).

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Scottie Scheffler putts on the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club. Scheffler would par the hole. He finished the tournament 14 under par (4).

Buy this Photo
Hideki Matsuyama hits onto the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club. Matsuyama would double bogey the hole.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Hideki Matsuyama hits onto the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club. Matsuyama would double bogey the hole.

Buy this Photo
The gallery of Concession members and invited guests on the No. 18 hole was lively.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

The gallery of Concession members and invited guests on the No. 18 hole was lively.

Buy this Photo
Webb Simpson fights the sun while watching his approach on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Simpson would par the hole.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Webb Simpson fights the sun while watching his approach on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Simpson would par the hole.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa shoots his second shot from across the lake on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa shoots his second shot from across the lake on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa chips onto the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa chips onto the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa putts for par — and the win — on the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa putts for par — and the win — on the No. 18 green at The Concession Golf Club.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa pumps his fist at his caddie after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa pumps his fist at his caddie after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa waves to the gallery after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa waves to the gallery after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa claps with the gallery after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa claps with the gallery after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa celebrates with his caddie after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa celebrates with his caddie after winning the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Buy this Photo
Collin Morikawa shot 18 under par to win the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 |

Collin Morikawa shot 18 under par to win the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Buy this Photo
Share
Morikawa becomes the second player to win a major and a WGC event before turning 25.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Sometimes golf tournaments come down to the final hole. Other times, the leader after round three makes it clear he's not giving it up.

This weekend, The Concession Golf Club saw the latter version. 

Collin Morikawa shot a three-under-par 69 on Sunday to hit 18 under par overall and win the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. Morikawa used steady play to his advantage, sinking four birdies to just one bogey on Sunday. He won by two strokes over a group of three golfers (Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel) at 15 under par that was chasing him all afternoon. 

They never could catch him. 

"This tournament means so much," Morikawa said. "With how good the field was, how good my game felt, to close it out like this with such a stacked leaderboard coming after me really means a lot."

Throughout his final round, Morikawa never looked like the nerves of leading a WGC event were getting to him. Morikawa said he has been practicing how to prepare for moments like these, which is why he was calm. His focus was on one shot, then another, and then another, Morikawa said. Keeping it simple paid off for him in the end. 

Morikawa's win makes him the second golfer to win a major championship (the 2020 PGA Championship) and a WGC event before turning 25. The other golfer to achieve the feat was Tiger Woods, whom Morikawa calls one of his golfing idols and whom was in the thoughts of the golf community at-large after suffering serious leg injuries in a car accident on Feb. 23. Many golfers, like Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, wore red and black outfits Sunday to honor Woods. Morikawa said he attempted to do the same but the outfit Adidas sent him was held up by inclement weather. 

"You know, my agent said even though the shirt wasn't there, go out and play like Tiger would with the lead," Morikawa said. "I think I did."

Rounding out the top five of the leaderboard was Scottie Scheffler, who finished at 14 under par. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement