Kennedy Cameron, 15, performs with the Sailor Arts Academy in Sarasota.

Circus serves up fun at Sarasota mall

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

The Sailor Arts Academy's Emma Clarke, 12, has an almost five minute routine of spins and twists high above the ground in her hoop.

Parrish resident Jackson Stoles, 5, says he got a dragon painted on his face because it " looked cool."

Parrish's Brexton Sullivan, 4, likes watching the circus but doesn't think he wants to join.

Sarasota's Jack Rubner, 2, loves his clown nose he got at Circus Day.

Sailor Arts Academy's Teresa Powell, 16, helps Parrish's Riley Zawacki, 4, learn how to do a back bend, a basic tumbling technique.

Sailor Arts Academy performer Callahan Harchuck, 10, walks around the Circus Day festivities on stilts.

Eleanor Hon, 5, from Georgia, is visiting her family in Sarasota and loves unicorns.

University Park's Harper Lassiter, 3, and her 1-year-old brother, Jackson, stares at the spinning plate.

Parrish's Reese Phillips, 5, enjoys balancing the plate on one finger as it spins.

Mall at UTC hosts circus-themed summer fun.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Harper Lassiter, 3, couldn't tear her eyes away from the plate she spun on a stick at The Mall at UTC. Her small hand grasped the end of the stick and had to be pried away by her father, Jimmy Lassiter.

"She likes gymnastics. She tumbles all the time," Jimmy Lassiter said while Harper watched performers from the Sailor Arts Academy, a program of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

The Lassiters, who live in University Park, were attending The Mall at UTC Summer Fun Club on June 14, which had the theme Circus Day. Children from all over Sarasota and Manatee counties came out to try circus activities and watch performances from children in the Sailor Arts Academy.

The event  was face painting, plate spinning, hula hoops and learn from 

Who knows? Circus Day could have inspired the next big circus performer to take the stage. 

