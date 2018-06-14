Circus serves up fun at Sarasota mall

Harper Lassiter, 3, couldn't tear her eyes away from the plate she spun on a stick at The Mall at UTC. Her small hand grasped the end of the stick and had to be pried away by her father, Jimmy Lassiter.

Summer Fun Club dates: June 21- Fun with Food

June 28- Super Hero Day

July 5- Stars and Stripes Celebration

July 12- Pirate Adventures

July 19- Magic Day

July 26- Princess Party

"She likes gymnastics. She tumbles all the time," Jimmy Lassiter said while Harper watched performers from the Sailor Arts Academy, a program of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

The Lassiters, who live in University Park, were attending The Mall at UTC Summer Fun Club on June 14, which had the theme Circus Day. Children from all over Sarasota and Manatee counties came out to try circus activities and watch performances from children in the Sailor Arts Academy.

The event featured face painting, plate spinning, and hula hoops.

Who knows? Circus Day could have inspired the next big circus performer to take the stage.