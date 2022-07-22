 Skip to main content
The Night Market, which takes place each month, was held July 21. (Photos by Ian Swaby)

Christmas arrives early at UTC's Night Market

Santa Claus visits with Chulo, a goldendoodle, and Chulo's owner, Polo Run's Kumi Caldero, who said she takes him everywhere.

Sarasota Justin Bailey and 6-year-old Inara Johnson, the daughter of Bailey's partner, Nicole Johnson, play in the snow.

The event offered a Christmas in July theme.

Shannon Biss offers vocals for The Applebutter Express.

A selection of dried fruits and vegetables at All Dried Up awaits customers.

Dennis and Patti Biss of GreyHawk Landing watch their son, Kyle Biss, perform as part of The Applebutter Express.

Christa Valenti and Anthony Kerr from Myakka visit the Night Market with Lou and Michelle Tutino of North Port.

Amy Vezo from Long Island and her friend Rosi Aloy of Palm Aire learn from Driftheory employee, Sarasota's Danielle Ferrantino, about the store's selection of driftwood items.

6-year-old Ben Huston brings a series of balloons to his father, Ken Huston.

University Park's Sergei Pirogov looks at the oragami earrings on display by Sarasota's Nick Spessot, which he calls "a very fresh idea".

Sarasota's Kelly and Trent Costa take over for the night from Trent Costa's sister, Lakewood Ranch's Allison Costa, at the Siesta Baby Company table.

East County's 8-year-old Samuel Rivero plays in the snow.

Lakewood Ranch's Marlene McIntyre watches her 4-year-old grandson Matthias McIntyre as he shows his dance skills.

Myakka's Arthur James dances with his 3-year-old daughter Aria James.

Sarasota's Jennifer Dubin talks with Bradenton's Kelly and Ken Huston.

Applebutter Express members Jason Baker on fiddle, Kyle Biss on ukulele and vocals, and Shannon Biss on vocals, provided the music for the event.

Sarasota's Sarah and Jessie Thompson, from just outside University Park, watch as their 4-year-old daughter Olivia Thompson and her neighbor, 5-year-old Nika Rutkowski, play with the bricks on the green.

Sarasota's 4-year-old Olivia Thompson from just outside University Park, and her neighbor 5-year-old Nika Rutkowski discover the selection of toys available on the green.

Jim and Molly Newton of Arbor Grande, owners of the business Integrity Development, browse the dehydrated fruits and vegetables at All Dried Up, as they like to support local businesses.

New friends Jerry Rose of Colonial Oaks and Randy Miller of Hidden Oaks listen to the music.

Christmas decor was prevalent at the event.

The event featured some Christmas cheer alongside the summer offerings of local vendors.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Instead of the usual summer rains, visitors to the Night Market on July 21, held on The Green at UTC every third Thursday of the month, had the chance to step into a flurry of snow.

Julie Fanning of Benderson Development thought it would be fun for attendees at the Night Market to get a head start on the "countdown to Christmas" through a Christmas in July event that is celebrated throughout the country. She said it would also be a prelude to other events the team is preparing for the holidays.

Among the event's features, she highlighted the snow machine, a new feature at UTC. Previously, a large Christmas tree on the green had been the only centerpiece during the holiday season. "I think snow in Florida is a novelty and something everyone enjoys," she said.

Attendees were enthusiastic about the ability to participate in a the festive activities at the Night Market during the middle of the year. "We love Florida, and we love Christmas," said Lakewood Ranch's Jim Newton, who was visiting with his wife, Molly. "It's colliding the two best things: Christmas and summertime."

"I'm a big fan of Christmas," said Sarasota's Kelly Costa, who was helping manage the tent for the Lakewood Ranch-based Siesta Baby Co. "Any time to be festive is a good time."

Many vendors were local businesses, including Sarasota-based jeweler Driftheory and Uncle Phil's Healthy Snacks from Nokomis. Newton said the local vendors attracted the couple to the event. "We just love shopping local," he said. "There are so any unique vendors."

Sarah Thompson, who lives just outside the UTC area, said she loved participating in whatever celebrations are in store in the area.

"We love coming here because it's so close by," she said. "It's practically our backyard. There's always something great we get to do."

When she first moved to the area, Thompson said, there were not nearly as many activities to enjoy, but the up-and-coming nature of the area was changing the situation.

Kyle Biss from the band The Applebutter Express, which provided music at the event, said it wasn't the first time the band had played at UTC. "We've done it before, and it's always been a real nice turnout," he said. "We always jump on these opportunities."

Although some storm clouds and lightning emerged on the horizon that evening, the summer weather ultimately did not overtake the Christmas celebrations. "This time of year is tough," said Biss. "When an event gets planned and actually happens, it's always a blessing because you never know in Florida at nighttime, in July, whether it will rain or stay nice. And tonight we were blessed with nice weather."

Fanning said the Benderson team is currently planning a holiday kickoff on Nov. 12. "We're already busy planning and have lots in store," she said.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

