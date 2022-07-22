Christmas arrives early at UTC's Night Market

Instead of the usual summer rains, visitors to the Night Market on July 21, held on The Green at UTC every third Thursday of the month, had the chance to step into a flurry of snow.

Julie Fanning of Benderson Development thought it would be fun for attendees at the Night Market to get a head start on the "countdown to Christmas" through a Christmas in July event that is celebrated throughout the country. She said it would also be a prelude to other events the team is preparing for the holidays.

Among the event's features, she highlighted the snow machine, a new feature at UTC. Previously, a large Christmas tree on the green had been the only centerpiece during the holiday season. "I think snow in Florida is a novelty and something everyone enjoys," she said.

Attendees were enthusiastic about the ability to participate in a the festive activities at the Night Market during the middle of the year. "We love Florida, and we love Christmas," said Lakewood Ranch's Jim Newton, who was visiting with his wife, Molly. "It's colliding the two best things: Christmas and summertime."

"I'm a big fan of Christmas," said Sarasota's Kelly Costa, who was helping manage the tent for the Lakewood Ranch-based Siesta Baby Co. "Any time to be festive is a good time."

Many vendors were local businesses, including Sarasota-based jeweler Driftheory and Uncle Phil's Healthy Snacks from Nokomis. Newton said the local vendors attracted the couple to the event. "We just love shopping local," he said. "There are so any unique vendors."

Sarah Thompson, who lives just outside the UTC area, said she loved participating in whatever celebrations are in store in the area.

"We love coming here because it's so close by," she said. "It's practically our backyard. There's always something great we get to do."

When she first moved to the area, Thompson said, there were not nearly as many activities to enjoy, but the up-and-coming nature of the area was changing the situation.

Kyle Biss from the band The Applebutter Express, which provided music at the event, said it wasn't the first time the band had played at UTC. "We've done it before, and it's always been a real nice turnout," he said. "We always jump on these opportunities."

Although some storm clouds and lightning emerged on the horizon that evening, the summer weather ultimately did not overtake the Christmas celebrations. "This time of year is tough," said Biss. "When an event gets planned and actually happens, it's always a blessing because you never know in Florida at nighttime, in July, whether it will rain or stay nice. And tonight we were blessed with nice weather."

Fanning said the Benderson team is currently planning a holiday kickoff on Nov. 12. "We're already busy planning and have lots in store," she said.