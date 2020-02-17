 Skip to main content
270 members and guests showed up to the concert.

Christ Church organist Jeremy Silverman delights members and guests

Jeremy Silverman's piano was situated near the crowd.

Silverman's setlist included over a dozen works.

Maddie Bain takes the stage.

Jeremy Silverman addresses the crowd.

Silverman runs back and forth between the organ and piano to do a "duet."

The performers received a standing ovation.

Cookies were everywhere after the concert.

Sandi and Ev Randlett with Sharon Kincaid

Jean Gorham, Cheryl Mills and Joyce Fox

Joyce and Jerry Roslund

Andy Sawyer with Susan and Carl Johnson

Maddie Bain and Jeremy Silverman

Silverman played an extended concert for the Longboat Key church's members.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On Feb. 16 at Christ Church of Longboat Key, the resident organist and pianist Jeremy Silverman shared his musical talents with the congregation he plays for every Sunday. 

Silverman, a crowd favorite, has performed concerts at the church before. This time, he broke the record for Christ Church's Sunday concert series, bringing in 270 people to watch the show. Before, Silverman has brought students from the Tampa-based theater program he works with; he brought Maddie Bain in on Feb. 16. Bain, who wowed members at a recent Wednesday night dinner performance, is a Tampa high school junior with an enormous voice. 

Silverman and Bain performed magical duets, and Silverman delighted the usual crowd with the hymn challenge, in which he crowdsources the hymn he'll play and the style in which he plays in, often resulting in laughter from the crowd. 

After the concert, members and guests mingled with each other over cider and cookies or lined up to get a chance to congratulate Bain and Silverman. It was hard to pull them away from their adoring fans the entire afternoon. 

