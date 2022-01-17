 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chris Christie speaks to his experiences as a politician.

Chris Christie headlines RCLA lecture

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Chris Christie speaks to his experiences as a politician.

Chris Christie and Caroline Pope

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Chris Christie and Caroline Pope

Stacey Corley, Tricia Mire and Carol Beeler

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Stacey Corley, Tricia Mire and Carol Beeler

Jim Templeton with Ann Marie and Ed Nicholas

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Jim Templeton with Ann Marie and Ed Nicholas

Erik Hanson and Jag Grewal

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Erik Hanson and Jag Grewal

Debbie and Rick Wholey with Holly and Jay Logan

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Debbie and Rick Wholey with Holly and Jay Logan

Rhys Walsh and Chris Christie

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Rhys Walsh and Chris Christie

Rick and Debbie Wholey with Chris Christie

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Rick and Debbie Wholey with Chris Christie

Hans Heise and Chris Christie

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Hans Heise and Chris Christie

Ch

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Ch

Mary Pat Christie and Larry Thompson

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Mary Pat Christie and Larry Thompson

Chris Christie spoke with supporters before the lecture.

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Chris Christie spoke with supporters before the lecture.

Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz opens the lecture.

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz opens the lecture.

Town Hall Chair Ashley Brown welcomes the audience.

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 |

Town Hall Chair Ashley Brown welcomes the audience.

Share
The former governor of New Jersey spoke at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Jan. 17.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie visited the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to headline the second lecture in the Ringling College Library Association Lecture Series on Jan. 17. 

Hundreds of interested RCLA supporters made their way to the Van Wezel to hear from the Republican politician during a morning and nighttime presentation. 

Christie met with donors and supporters before the lecture to speak on his thoughts on the coming 2024 election. He then made his way to the Van Wezel stage to cheers and spoke to his experiences in politics. 

Photographer Paul Nicklen will lead the next lecture on Feb. 7. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement