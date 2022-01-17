Chris Christie headlines RCLA lecture

Former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie visited the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to headline the second lecture in the Ringling College Library Association Lecture Series on Jan. 17.

Hundreds of interested RCLA supporters made their way to the Van Wezel to hear from the Republican politician during a morning and nighttime presentation.

Christie met with donors and supporters before the lecture to speak on his thoughts on the coming 2024 election. He then made his way to the Van Wezel stage to cheers and spoke to his experiences in politics.

Photographer Paul Nicklen will lead the next lecture on Feb. 7.