Stan and Jo Rutstein and Frances Di Martino

Children First celebrates Jo Rutstein

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Marvin Albert, Gerri Aaron and Carol Cameiner

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Children First staff decorated the chalkboard to help bring the celebration together.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Jo Rutstein walks into her surprise party.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

A group of 4-year-olds sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jo Rutstein.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Stan Rutstein and Carol and Richard Kalikow

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Children First President and CEO Philip Tavill and Lacy Ray

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Jo Rutstein is all smiles and a few tears as she arrives at her surprise party.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Al Cohen and Michael Goldman

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Jo Rutstein is all smiles and a few tears as she arrives at her surprise party.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Faith Goldman and Norma Cohen

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

As a birthday gift, new playground equipment was donated in Jo Rutstein’s honor.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Jo Rutstein stands with her sister Frances Di Martino who surprised Rutstein by flying in town for her birthday.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

A group of 4-year-olds sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jo Rutstein.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Photos of Jo and Stan Rutstein at Children First functions decorated tables.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Jo Rutstein hugs her sister Frances Di Martino who surprised Rutstein by flying in town for her birthday.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

As a birthday gift, new playground equipment was donated in Jo Rutstein’s honor.

Friday, Mar. 23, 2018 |

Rutstein is a former board member for Children First, but she continues to support the organization. On her birthday, they gave back to her.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Jo Rutstein thought she was picking up tablecloths and linens from Children First on March 23.

But her husband, Stan Rutstein, and the staff of Children First had some other ideas as March 23 happened to be her birthday.

As Jo Rutstein walked into the room where she thought the linens were awaiting her, a group of 50 yelled “surprise!”

From the look on Rutstein’s face and the tears that followed, it’s safe to say the group pulled off the surprise.

Rutstein is a former member of the Children First Board of Directors and continues to support the organization. Last year, the organization named its new playground “Jo’s Place” in honor of Rutstein, who helped secure a grant to fund the new playground from the Rotary Club of Sarasota, of which Rutstein is also a member.

As a birthday gift, new playground equipment, including water tables and tricycles, was donated in Jo Rutstein’s honor. 

When her happy tears had been wiped away, Rutstein made the rounds around the room hugging her friends.

“I am so humbled that so many people took time out of their lives to be here,” she said.

And if asked, she’ll stick with the story that she’s turning 39 going on 29.

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

