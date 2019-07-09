 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Manatee Community Foundation's Alicia Chalmers and friend Dawnyelle Singleton enjoy the Christmas theme. Both donned ornament earrings.

Cheers-style fun helps charity in Lakewood Ranch

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Manatee Community Foundation's Alicia Chalmers and friend Dawnyelle Singleton enjoy the Christmas theme. Both donned ornament earrings.

Buy this Photo
Cheers for Charity members Stephanie Kotlarczyk, Erika Chapman and Erin Crowell had never been to a Christmas in July party, but loved the festive spirit.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Cheers for Charity members Stephanie Kotlarczyk, Erika Chapman and Erin Crowell had never been to a Christmas in July party, but loved the festive spirit.

Buy this Photo
Willis A. Smith Construction's Peggy Kronus joins Jenn Otterness and co-worker Austin Bella for beer and wine.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Willis A. Smith Construction's Peggy Kronus joins Jenn Otterness and co-worker Austin Bella for beer and wine.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton resident Cheers for Charity member Janibel DeJesus spends the evening tending bar. "It's fun," she says. "It's not that bad. We don't have to make mixed drinks."

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Bradenton resident Cheers for Charity member Janibel DeJesus spends the evening tending bar. "It's fun," she says. "It's not that bad. We don't have to make mixed drinks."

Buy this Photo
Stillpoint Mission volunteers Bobbi Wagner, Bobbie Tischer and Kae Nekuza feast on pretzels and wine as they chat.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Stillpoint Mission volunteers Bobbi Wagner, Bobbie Tischer and Kae Nekuza feast on pretzels and wine as they chat.

Buy this Photo
Realize Bradenton Director Johnette Isham poses with Realize Bradenton's farmer's market manager Peg Haynes, who borrowed a reindeer costume from a friend. Realize Bradenton was a beneficiary of the evening.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Realize Bradenton Director Johnette Isham poses with Realize Bradenton's farmer's market manager Peg Haynes, who borrowed a reindeer costume from a friend. Realize Bradenton was a beneficiary of the evening.

Buy this Photo
Cheers for Charity member enjoys the night with her 1-year-old, Parker. "It's perfect," she says. "It's very festive."

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Cheers for Charity member enjoys the night with her 1-year-old, Parker. "It's perfect," she says. "It's very festive."

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Moms Group members Elaine Christie and Jayme Heinemann check out the raffles and other festivities. The Moms Group made the event its monthly get-together.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Moms Group members Elaine Christie and Jayme Heinemann check out the raffles and other festivities. The Moms Group made the event its monthly get-together.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Moms Group member Melanie Hayes looks over the silent raffle items, opting for gift cards.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Moms Group member Melanie Hayes looks over the silent raffle items, opting for gift cards.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Deanna Austin, Jill Gass and Ashley Dooley enjoy doughnuts, chicken egg rolls and pork dumplings from Dibs Food Truck.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Sarasota's Deanna Austin, Jill Gass and Ashley Dooley enjoy doughnuts, chicken egg rolls and pork dumplings from Dibs Food Truck.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Dave Fischer and Janet Reyes challenge each other to a game of Jenga. Both donated items for the raffle fundraiser.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Dave Fischer and Janet Reyes challenge each other to a game of Jenga. Both donated items for the raffle fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Palm Aire's Jackie Mori and East County's Ashley Lepper, of Blalock Walters, came to support the cause.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Palm Aire's Jackie Mori and East County's Ashley Lepper, of Blalock Walters, came to support the cause.

Buy this Photo
Amelia and Marissa Powers, of Bradenton, enjoy spending some time together. Amelia likes her mom's special headband.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Amelia and Marissa Powers, of Bradenton, enjoy spending some time together. Amelia likes her mom's special headband.

Buy this Photo
Cheers for Charity member Marissa Bressi fills up a beer for guests. Members helped raise money by bartending for the evening.

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019 |

Cheers for Charity member Marissa Bressi fills up a beer for guests. Members helped raise money by bartending for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Share
Giving Circle, brewery partner for fundraising event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Heritage Harbour's Erika Chapman had the perfect excuse to pull out her red plaid dress and Christmas earrings on July 9. She joined friends and fellow members of the Cheers for Charity Women's Giving Circle for the group's Christmas in July-themed guest bartending fundraiser at Naughty Monk Brewery.

"I love Christmas," Chapman said. "I love the Christmas spirit and this keeps it going."

Attendees enjoyed the sound of Christmas music while drinking beer and wine, playing board games and perusing raffle items.  Giving Circle members manned the bar, earning tips for charities supported by the evenings proceeds.

Beneficiaries included: Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp, Realize Bradenton, Stillpoint Mission, Step Up Suncoast, Face Autism and Healthy Start Coalition of Manatee County, Inc.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement