Cheers-style fun helps charity in Lakewood Ranch

Heritage Harbour's Erika Chapman had the perfect excuse to pull out her red plaid dress and Christmas earrings on July 9. She joined friends and fellow members of the Cheers for Charity Women's Giving Circle for the group's Christmas in July-themed guest bartending fundraiser at Naughty Monk Brewery.

"I love Christmas," Chapman said. "I love the Christmas spirit and this keeps it going."

Attendees enjoyed the sound of Christmas music while drinking beer and wine, playing board games and perusing raffle items. Giving Circle members manned the bar, earning tips for charities supported by the evenings proceeds.

Beneficiaries included: Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp, Realize Bradenton, Stillpoint Mission, Step Up Suncoast, Face Autism and Healthy Start Coalition of Manatee County, Inc.