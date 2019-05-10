Charitable conversations in Palm Aire

Palm Aire Women’s Club member Patti Sue Peotter-Bettes may not originally have been slated to speak at the May 10 Palm Aire Women’s Club luncheon, but she did — and she said she had the best job of the day.

Peotter-Bettes introduced and handed checks to representatives of the seven charities benefiting from Palm Aire Women’s Club’s yearlong fundraising efforts.

Peotter-Bettes, who filled in for Grants Committee Chairwoman Peg Beck, said the club focuses on small charities so “our grants have a greater impact nearby.”

Grant recipients were: Baby Basics of Sarasota County, Brotherhood of Men Mentor Group, Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing, Dollar Dynasty, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County, Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter and Mothers Helping Mothers.

More than 50 members of the Palm Aire Women’s Club attended the luncheon, which finished out the group’s 60th anniversary season.

Susan Romine, incoming recording secretary and the luncheon’s emcee, thanked women for their charity.

“We couldn’t do this without all of you,” she said. “Because of you, two additional charities were funded this year.”

During the lunch, the new 2019-2020 Women’s Club Board also was installed during a traditional candlelit ceremony. New officers are: President Michelle Crabtree, Vice President Carmen McAllister, Recording Secretary Susan Romine, Corresponding Secretary Kimberly Lege and Treasurer Ivonne Cardona.