Barbara Link and Judi Bouchard registered guests for the luncheon.

Charitable conversations in Palm Aire

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Lynn Harrison, Cecelia Massey and Candice Holloway were eager to chat with new and old members alike.

Aggie Goodwin entered in the 50/50 raffle.

Sammy Ulbrick collected money for the 50/50 raffle.

The incoming 2019-2010 Palm Aire Women's Club board were honored: Susan Romine, Carmen McAllister, Kim Lege, Ivonne Cardona and Michelle Crabtree.

Jan Sharpe and Marilyn Najjar are both past presidents. They were recognized during the luncheon for their service to the club.

Past president Peg McKinley looks over the program just before the introduction of grant recipients.

Palm Aire's Susan Romine welcomes guests and says the theme is "honor, service and charity."

Member Kay Kwenski, with Meg Garofalo behind, smiles as past presidents of the club are recognized for their years of service.

Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota Manatee Chapter Board President Anne Taylor accepts a grant from Patti Sue Peotter-Bettes.

Alice Jones, of Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing, accepts a grant from Patti Sue Peotter-Bettes.

Palm Aire Women's Club awards seven charities with grants.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Palm Aire Women’s Club member Patti Sue Peotter-Bettes may not originally have been slated to speak at the May 10 Palm Aire Women’s Club luncheon, but she did — and she said she had the best job of the day.

Peotter-Bettes introduced and handed checks to representatives of the seven charities benefiting from Palm Aire Women’s Club’s yearlong fundraising efforts.

Peotter-Bettes, who filled in for Grants Committee Chairwoman Peg Beck, said the club focuses on small charities so “our grants have a greater impact nearby.” 

Grant recipients were: Baby Basics of Sarasota County, Brotherhood of Men Mentor Group, Brothers and Sisters Doing the Right Thing, Dollar Dynasty, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County, Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter and Mothers Helping Mothers.

More than 50 members of the Palm Aire Women’s Club attended the luncheon, which finished out the group’s 60th anniversary season.

Susan Romine, incoming recording secretary and the luncheon’s emcee, thanked women for their charity.

“We couldn’t do this without all of you,” she said. “Because of you, two additional charities were funded this year.”

During the lunch, the new 2019-2020 Women’s Club Board also was installed during a traditional candlelit ceremony. New officers are: President Michelle Crabtree, Vice President Carmen McAllister, Recording Secretary Susan Romine, Corresponding Secretary Kimberly Lege and Treasurer Ivonne Cardona. 

