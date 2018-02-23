 Skip to main content
Justine Tryon, a Pine View High School student and Take Stock In Children scholar.

“Change a Life Over Lunch” with Take Stock in Children Sarasota

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 |

Meredith Piazza, Jenny Infanti, Kelly Crowley, Julie Lazarius and Shannon Stafford

Maureen St. Onge and Colleen Buchmeier

LaRue Fields, Joyce Long and Pat Dulmer

Sarah Winer and Michelle Halbreich

Take Stock In Children mentor Jan Sirota with his wife Alison Gardner

Julie Lazarus with Event Chair Melissa Long

Take Stock In Children mentor Helen Dixon

Brenda Dechow, Carla Rodman and Gillian Dorociak

Mentors, scholars and supporters of education share the profound impact of Take Stock in Children’s scholarship program.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Supporters of the Take Stock in Children mentoring and college scholarship program gathered at The Field Club on Friday, Feb. 23 to change a life over lunch. The event raises scholarship money for low-income middle and high-school students throughout Sarasota County. This year’s luncheon was a partnership between Take Stock in Children Sarasota and RISE, a program to improve early literacy.

Approximately 175 students receive mentorship, college readiness assistance and a college scholarship through Take Stock in Children Sarasota. Speakers at the event included TSIC graduate and mentor Terrance Gilliam, current TSIC scholar Justine Tyron and mentor Helen Dixon.

“What’s most rewarding to me about being a mentor is listening to the kids, sharing life stories, and encouraging them so they know that they can graduate and be the first in their household to do so,” Dixon said.

