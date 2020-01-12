 Skip to main content
Waterlefe residents watch a slideshow of photos of residents throughout the community's 20 years.

Celebrating 20 years of community in Waterlefe

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Waterlefe residents watch a slideshow of photos of residents throughout the community's 20 years.

Dennis Hassell, Cookie Boudreaux and Tim and Carla Morgan enjoy celebrating Waterlefe Golf and River Club's 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Dennis Hassell, Cookie Boudreaux and Tim and Carla Morgan enjoy celebrating Waterlefe Golf and River Club's 20th anniversary.

Ken Bumgarner, CDD chairman, and Bob Griswold, president of the Homeowners Association, share comments during the celebration of Waterlefe Golf and River Club's 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Ken Bumgarner, CDD chairman, and Bob Griswold, president of the Homeowners Association, share comments during the celebration of Waterlefe Golf and River Club's 20th anniversary.

Hundreds of Waterlefe Golf and River Club residents gather to celebrate the community's 20th anniversary. Residents watched a video sharing the community's history.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Hundreds of Waterlefe Golf and River Club residents gather to celebrate the community's 20th anniversary. Residents watched a video sharing the community's history.

Priscilla Whisenant Trace, a Manatee County commissioner, shares a declaration of Waterlefe Golf and River Club being 20 years old.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Priscilla Whisenant Trace, a Manatee County commissioner, shares a declaration of Waterlefe Golf and River Club being 20 years old.

Molly Russo and her 9-year-old son Elijah celebrate the community's anniversary with Russo's parents, Tom and Judy Wemer, who have lived in Waterlefe for 13 years.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Molly Russo and her 9-year-old son Elijah celebrate the community's anniversary with Russo's parents, Tom and Judy Wemer, who have lived in Waterlefe for 13 years.

Waterlefe residents Linda Jacobs and Pamela Clark love living in the community. "It's a wonderful community," Jacobs said. "Everybody knows everybody." Jacobs has lived in Waterlefe for 15 years and Clark for five years.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Waterlefe residents Linda Jacobs and Pamela Clark love living in the community. "It's a wonderful community," Jacobs said. "Everybody knows everybody." Jacobs has lived in Waterlefe for 15 years and Clark for five years.

Waterlefe resident Joyce Albertis and Bradenton resident Charles Corry get ready to watch fireworks to commemorate Waterlefe's 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Waterlefe resident Joyce Albertis and Bradenton resident Charles Corry get ready to watch fireworks to commemorate Waterlefe's 20th anniversary.

Waterlefe residents watch fireworks commemorating the community's 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Waterlefe residents watch fireworks commemorating the community's 20th anniversary.

Waterlefe residents Robert Cameron and Laura Bryg have loved everything about living in the community for the past three years. "It's a real community," Bryg said.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Waterlefe residents Robert Cameron and Laura Bryg have loved everything about living in the community for the past three years. "It's a real community," Bryg said.

Waterlefe residents Keith and Michelle Wenzel watch fireworks. The Wenzels built their home in 2003 and have been living in the community full time since 2007. "It's home," Keith Wenzel said.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Waterlefe residents Keith and Michelle Wenzel watch fireworks. The Wenzels built their home in 2003 and have been living in the community full time since 2007. "It's home," Keith Wenzel said.

Fireworks light up the sky to celebrate Waterlefe Golf and River Club's 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Fireworks light up the sky to celebrate Waterlefe Golf and River Club's 20th anniversary.

For 17 years, Joe and Molly Murphy have been living in Waterlefe. "We love this community," Molly Murphy said. "We wouldn't live anywhere else."

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

For 17 years, Joe and Molly Murphy have been living in Waterlefe. "We love this community," Molly Murphy said. "We wouldn't live anywhere else."

Jeff and Becky Wilson celebrate Waterlefe's 20th anniversary, which Becky Wilson said makes her cry. "We're happy to be here," she said. "I love the friendly people and beautifulness of it. It has so much to offer."

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Jeff and Becky Wilson celebrate Waterlefe's 20th anniversary, which Becky Wilson said makes her cry. "We're happy to be here," she said. "I love the friendly people and beautifulness of it. It has so much to offer."

Rob King, the original project manager of the Waterlefe community, and Nancy Egly are in disbelief it's been 20 years since the start of the community. "It's amazing," King said. "I'm really humbled."

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Rob King, the original project manager of the Waterlefe community, and Nancy Egly are in disbelief it's been 20 years since the start of the community. "It's amazing," King said. "I'm really humbled."

Rob King, a project manager, Doug Egly, a general manager, and Rick Barber, a project manager of Waterlefe Golf and River Club enjoy seeing the community they created thrive.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

Rob King, a project manager, Doug Egly, a general manager, and Rick Barber, a project manager of Waterlefe Golf and River Club enjoy seeing the community they created thrive.

New Waterlefe residents Eileen and Peter Azzopardi and long-time residents Tony and Carol Maddaloni are neighbors. The Azzopardi's moved in November with their daughter Sophia. The Maddalonis have lived in Waterlefe for 19 years.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 |

New Waterlefe residents Eileen and Peter Azzopardi and long-time residents Tony and Carol Maddaloni are neighbors. The Azzopardi's moved in November with their daughter Sophia. The Maddalonis have lived in Waterlefe for 19 years.

East County's Waterlefe Golf and River Club a friendly community to hundreds
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

While driving through Waterlefe Golf and River Club the past 20 years, residents might have witnessed what resident Mike Jacobs calls the "Waterlefe wave."

"If you are driving in or out, someone is probably giving you the Waterlefe wave, and that is really a reflection of the sense of community that we have here," Jacobs said. "We don't know every person, but every person we encounter is outstanding."

Jacobs, who is also the chairman of the community's landscape committee, and his wife, Linda, bought a condo in Waterlefe 15 years ago and about seven years ago purchased a single-family home in the community. For the past four years, the couple has been living in Waterlefe year-round. 

The Jacobs and hundreds of other Waterlefe residents came together Jan. 12 to celebrate the community's 20th anniversary with a video sharing Waterlefe's history, a declaration of the community's 20 years from Manatee County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace and fireworks.   

Over its 20 years, Ken Bumgarner, current chairman of the CDD, said the community has expanded its golf course and river club to meets the community's needs and now has 617 homes. 

"It's small enough that you get to know a lot of people and not so big that you run around," Bumgarner said. 

Tony Maddaloni, who has lived in Waterlefe for almost 19 years, has seen the community grow while also maintaining its beauty and charm. 

"It's a hidden gem," he said. "Everything is kept pristine and has been upgraded or at least maintained to its original beauty and because of that I think it's retained its charm."

Eileen and Peter Azzopardi moved to Waterlefe in November with their 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. Waterlefe being a boating and golfing community first piqued their interest. When they saw the Easter egg hunt the community had during a visit, they knew Waterlefe was for them. 

"That put us over the edge," Eileen Azzopardi said. "They do things for families of all ages."

