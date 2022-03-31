 Skip to main content
Cascades' Marsha Bloomfield looks through the clothes available for sale. Bloomfield already had purchased the clothes she modeled during the fashion show.

Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club hosts benefit fashion show

Cascades' Marsha Bloomfield looks through the clothes available for sale. Bloomfield already had purchased the clothes she modeled during the fashion show.

Cascades' Ann King, Betty Vogel and Jan Santoro are the co-chairs of the fashion show.

Cascades' Ann King, Betty Vogel and Jan Santoro are the co-chairs of the fashion show.

Cascades' Karen West, Elaine Alexis and Meryl Smith get together during the fashion show.

Cascades' Karen West, Elaine Alexis and Meryl Smith get together during the fashion show.

Cascades' Yvonne Weinsberg strikes a pose on stage before walking down the runway.

Cascades' Yvonne Weinsberg strikes a pose on stage before walking down the runway.

Cascades' Ann King twirls around to show her entire outfit.

Cascades' Ann King twirls around to show her entire outfit.

Cascades' Millie Fischer shows off lantern pants and a parachute top.

Cascades' Millie Fischer shows off lantern pants and a parachute top.

Cascades' Marsha Bloomfield struts down the runway in casual wear.

Cascades' Marsha Bloomfield struts down the runway in casual wear.

Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club members view dozens of pieces of jewelry during the fashion show event.

Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club members view dozens of pieces of jewelry during the fashion show event.

Cascades' Susan Braunstein smiles as she goes down the runway.

Cascades' Susan Braunstein smiles as she goes down the runway.

Cascades' Doris Epstein strikes a pose as she models clothes during the fundraiser.

Cascades' Doris Epstein strikes a pose as she models clothes during the fundraiser.

Cascades' Grace Beezie is dressed for the occasion at the fashion show.

Cascades' Grace Beezie is dressed for the occasion at the fashion show.

Cascades' Ruth Dweck pauses for a moment to give Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club members an opportunity to see her outfit up close.

Cascades' Ruth Dweck pauses for a moment to give Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club members an opportunity to see her outfit up close.

Cascades' Bonnie Reeves draws attention to the earrings she's modeling.

Cascades' Bonnie Reeves draws attention to the earrings she's modeling.

Cascades' Paula Terrenzi and Sandy Collins search for the perfect outfit during the fashion show's sale.

Cascades' Paula Terrenzi and Sandy Collins search for the perfect outfit during the fashion show's sale.

After two years of pandemic cancellations, Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club hosts its annual fashion show.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Cascades' Marsha Bloomfield looked through the clothes available from Janet Carr's Accessories and More trunk show.

She settled on a pair of pants she would later model for the Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club Fashion Show on March 31. 

"I ended up buying everything," Bloomfield said with a laugh about the clothes she modeled during fashion show. "(Janet Carr) did great matching the clothes with the people."

However, Bloomfield and Cascades' Ann King, who co-chaired and modeled for the fashion show, both said it was fun to dress in clothes they normally wouldn't wear. 

The Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club has been waiting two years to be able to host the fashion show. The club's 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to the pandemic. 

"So many of us worked so hard in planning the event that it's a relief to finally be able to offer the fashion show to members," King said. 

The fashion show raised funds for My Breast Friends 941, Second Chance Last Opportunity and Mothers Helping Mothers. 

