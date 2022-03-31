Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club hosts benefit fashion show

Cascades' Marsha Bloomfield looked through the clothes available from Janet Carr's Accessories and More trunk show.

She settled on a pair of pants she would later model for the Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club Fashion Show on March 31.

"I ended up buying everything," Bloomfield said with a laugh about the clothes she modeled during fashion show. "(Janet Carr) did great matching the clothes with the people."

However, Bloomfield and Cascades' Ann King, who co-chaired and modeled for the fashion show, both said it was fun to dress in clothes they normally wouldn't wear.

The Cascades of Sarasota Women's Club has been waiting two years to be able to host the fashion show. The club's 2020 and 2021 shows were canceled due to the pandemic.

"So many of us worked so hard in planning the event that it's a relief to finally be able to offer the fashion show to members," King said.

The fashion show raised funds for My Breast Friends 941, Second Chance Last Opportunity and Mothers Helping Mothers.