 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mooney senior Natalie Mercadante (3) guards Westminster senior Claire Erickson (1).

Cardinal Mooney girls basketball falls in state championship game

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney senior Natalie Mercadante (3) guards Westminster senior Claire Erickson (1).

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett goes up for a shot against Westminster Academy.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett goes up for a shot against Westminster Academy.

Mooney freshman Sy'monique Simon guards Westminster senior Claire Erickson (1).

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney freshman Sy'monique Simon guards Westminster senior Claire Erickson (1).

Mooney head Coach Rico Antonio and the Cougars bench celebrate a three-pointer from freshman Kali Barrett.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney head Coach Rico Antonio and the Cougars bench celebrate a three-pointer from freshman Kali Barrett.

Mooney junior Olivia Davis takes a shot from three-point range.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney junior Olivia Davis takes a shot from three-point range.

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett causes Westminster junior Taelyn Carey to lose control of the ball.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett causes Westminster junior Taelyn Carey to lose control of the ball.

Mooney freshman Sy'monique Simon drives to the basket against Westminster Academy.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney freshman Sy'monique Simon drives to the basket against Westminster Academy.

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett attempts a free throw against Westminster Academy.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett attempts a free throw against Westminster Academy.

Mooney junior Jordyn Byrd goes up for a shot against Westminster Academy.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney junior Jordyn Byrd goes up for a shot against Westminster Academy.

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett protects the post from Westminster junior Taelyn Carey.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Mooney freshman Kali Barrett protects the post from Westminster junior Taelyn Carey.

Cardinal Mooney freshman Sy'monique Simon (15) and senior Natalie Mercadante hug after Mooney's state championship loss to Westminster Academy.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 |

Cardinal Mooney freshman Sy'monique Simon (15) and senior Natalie Mercadante hug after Mooney's state championship loss to Westminster Academy.

Share
Mooney went cold from outside the arc in a 44-41 loss to Westminster Academy
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Cold shooting from three-point range doomed the Cardinal Mooney High girls basketball team to a loss in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state championship game on Friday night at Lakeland's RP Funding Center. 

The Cougars (19-7) went two for 18 (11.1%) from outside the arc against Westminster Academy (27-5), including an 0-for-13 start. Westminster hit seven of 15 three-point attempts (46.7%). The Lions' efficient outside shooting was enough to give Westminster a 44-41 victory. 

Both teams started slow — Westminster led 5-2 after the first quarter — and both teams picked up the pace in the second quarter, though the Lions were able to extend their lead to 22-16 by half time. 

It was 31-24 at the start of the fourth quarter when Mooney began its comeback effort, led by junior Jordyn Byrd, who had eight points in the quarter. Mooney got within two points of Westminster at 42-40 with 41 seconds remaining, but could not find a basket to tie the game. On what turned out to be Mooney's final possession, the Cougars attempted to get the ball inside to get within one point instead of going for the tie. The ball was stolen by Westminster and the clock ran out. 

"At the beginning of the game, I think we were a little tight," Mooney head Coach Rico Antonio said. "We were just settling for perimeter shots and they were not going in. Normally we are a pretty good shooting team."

Byrd led the Cougars with 12 points. Freshmen Kali Barrett and Sy'monique Simon each had eight points and junior Olivia Davis had seven points. 

Westminster freshman Maddie Wallhoff had 15 points, going four of six from three-point range, to lead all scorers. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement