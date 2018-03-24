 Skip to main content
Chuck, Sue and Tom DiNatale

Danny's Dream inspires cancer research

Drs. Jonathan Licht, Parker Gibbs and Joanne Lagmay from UF Health Cancer Center, where Dan DiNatale was treated.

Anna and Ivan Gonzalez

Joe Zampino and Phil Schneider

Carrie Delaney and Sandy Hoffman

Ronald Schimel, Estelle Mathur, Ravi Akhoury and Dilip Mathur

Dennis and Carol Fitscher, Lynn Czemerynski, Marilyn Miller and Jane Mazuchowski

Mary Ellen and Bert Criste

Dee and Vince Tornillo

Chuck and Sue DiNatale

Rocks painted by patients at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center adorned each table.

Chuck, Sue and Tom DiNatale stand next to a Lamborghini, a favorite car of Dan DiNatale.

Lenny DiStefano and Joe Zampino

Richard Perlman and John Giunta

Dee and Vince Tornillo, Cheryl Roos and Trish Tornillo

Elinor Schimel, Gail Schimel, Nancy Rogers and Kathi Demo

Sue DiNatale and Monsignor Gerry Finegan

Maureen Watterson and Donna Flynn

Lenny DiStefano

Andy and Alice Tanchel and Sue and John Troup

Pat and Tom Murphy

Jay King, Joanne Lagmay and Deedee and Rod Smith

Lisa Weiland and Joanne Burgoch

Drs. Jonathan Licht, Parker Gibbs, Sue DiNatale and Dr. Joanne Lagmay

The first-time event raised money for the Danny Fund at the UF Health Cancer Center.
Katie Johns Community Editor

When Sue and Chuck DiNatale lost their youngest son to cancer, they knew something had to be done to make sure no other kids had to go through what their son did. 

Dan DiNatale died in October 2016 at the age of 25, four-and-a-half years after his diagnosis of Ewing sarcoma.

To honor his memory and aid in cancer research, the DiNatales started the Danny Fund at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center where their son was treated.

To help that fund and pediatric cancer research, the couple hosted the first ever Danny's Dream event on March 24.

The evening began with a cocktail reception and silent auction and continued with dinner, speeches, including remarks from doctors at the UF Health Cancer Center, a live auction and dancing.




 

The Author: Katie Johns

I'm Katie. I'm the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish.
 

