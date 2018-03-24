Danny's Dream inspires cancer research

When Sue and Chuck DiNatale lost their youngest son to cancer, they knew something had to be done to make sure no other kids had to go through what their son did.

Dan DiNatale died in October 2016 at the age of 25, four-and-a-half years after his diagnosis of Ewing sarcoma.

To honor his memory and aid in cancer research, the DiNatales started the Danny Fund at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center where their son was treated.

To help that fund and pediatric cancer research, the couple hosted the first ever Danny's Dream event on March 24.

The evening began with a cocktail reception and silent auction and continued with dinner, speeches, including remarks from doctors at the UF Health Cancer Center, a live auction and dancing.







