Paige Alter and Alyssa Little portray Spiker and Sponger, respectively. They are sisters who swindle and make sure James knows he is not important.

Campers are feelin' peachy in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, Jun. 21, 2018 |

Natalia Blanco, a reporter, holds up a contract for an exclusive about the giant peach.

Counselor Jordan Bollinger acts as a reporter out for an exclusive on the giant peach.

Isidro Iturralde and Alexander Alejo, along with Ethan Nealis and Spencer Waid, are talent agents who talk with sisters Spiker and Sponge about their giant peach.

James, played by Emma Mandzik, thinks about where to go when he's sad.

James joins bugs inside the giant peach.

Grasshopper, played by Ethan Hall, is confident the peach can travel across the ocean to France.

Earthworm, played by Yaira Spears, sings "Floating Along" after the peach ends up in the ocean.

Isabela Mendez, portraying Ladybug, announces herself as royalty to James.

Lucas Parrish, as a cop named Bradley Bobby, gets ready to arrest James for stealing the giant peach.

Amber DePasquale is a featured dancer in the show.

Claire DePasquale, a featured dancer, performs a number as officials prepare to arrest James for stealing the giant peach.

Isabella Roca, a featured dancer, portrays a seagull.

Lorenzo Vagi is a shark. James and bugs inside the giant peach become concerned when a gang of sharks rallies around the peach as it floats in the ocean.

Counselor Gabby Macogay and Ainsley Young, as Doreen Driggles, point as the giant peach heads their way.

Counselor Ty Dearing knows all the parts.

Brooke Palmtage, center, portrays the narrator, Ladahlord.

by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

James may not have known what to expect when got stuck inside a giant peach with five magical bugs. But as he floated across the ocean with them, he gained their friendship.

Campers in Lakewood Ranch High School's two-week Acting Up! Performing Arts Camp brought the story of "James and the Giant Peach" to life with two end-of-camp performances June 21.

About 45 students participated in this year's camp, which benefits Lakewood Ranch High School's theater department.

