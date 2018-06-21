Campers are feelin' peachy in Lakewood Ranch

James may not have known what to expect when got stuck inside a giant peach with five magical bugs. But as he floated across the ocean with them, he gained their friendship.

Campers in Lakewood Ranch High School's two-week Acting Up! Performing Arts Camp brought the story of "James and the Giant Peach" to life with two end-of-camp performances June 21.

About 45 students participated in this year's camp, which benefits Lakewood Ranch High School's theater department.