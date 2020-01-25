Burns Supper celebrates Scotland's national poet in Sarasota

Robert Heron may love living in Lakewood Ranch, but he still misses things from his home country of Scotland.

Haggis, a Scottish meat pudding, is one of them. He got to feast on it freshly made — a rare treat in the U.S. — while he and his wife, Diane Heron, attended the Burns Supper hosted Jan. 25 by the Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota and the Burns Club of St. Andrew at the Palm Aire Country Club. The dinner is a birthday celebration for Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, born Jan. 25, 1759.

“I love haggis,” Robert Heron said. “I buy cans of it sometimes.”

The Herons hosted their own Burns Supper from 2010 to 2014 while they were living in Maryland. This Burns Supper was the first they had attended since moving to the area in April, and they had fun simply partaking in the festivities.

They and about 100 other guests enjoyed the tradition, which included an address to the haggis, toasts to the laddies and lasses, scotch, live music by Blue Skye Pipes and Drums band and celtic dancing.