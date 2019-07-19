 Skip to main content
Parrish's Elizabeth Cordes, of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. has Bucs' tight end Cameron Brate autograph two flags for her children, Parker and Deagan.

Bucs headline Manatee Chamber luncheon

Dan and Tammy Hager, of First Southern Bank, catch up with Manatee Healthcare System Vice President Vernon DeSear.

Kayla Montrose, of Little Harbor Resort in Ruskin, talks football with Fawley-Bryant Architeccture's Courtney Turco.

Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale says some years he's had a hard time giving away his Bucs tickets, but this season will be one to watch.

Bucs reporter Casey Phillips questions wide receiver Justin Watson and tight end Cameron Brate about what they are looking forward to in the new season and about new coaching staff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers COO Brian Ford says the Bucs are in the "entertainment business" and are working to make the fan experience exceed everyone's expectations.

Sarasota 9-year-old Grant Yeagley wins a jersey autographed by wide receiver Justin Watson.

Lakewood Ranch resident Drew Lawson was excited to meet an NFL player and win a jersey autographed by Bucs' tight end Cameron Brate.

Bucs' wide receiver Justin Watson autographs a flag for an attendee.

Ameriprise Financial's Sandra Cutcliffe has tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Justin Watson, not pictured, autograph flags she takes back to the office.

Sarasota Ford's Keishaly Alvarez and Jessica Cordes were excited to have their flags autographed.

Tampa Bay Bucs' ready for season kickoff with local businesses.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch resident and Hall-of-Fame sportscaster Dick Vitale normally predicts the outcome for college basketball games.

However, before a crowd of more than 230 business professionals July 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, Vitale put his bets on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After talking with colleagues at ESPN, where Vitale has been a basketball sportscaster since 1979, he is confident the Bucs will find their groove.

"They'll go 10-6 and to the playoffs," he said.  "Support the Bucs. They're going to be awesome, Baby, with a capital 'A.'"

Vitale and his wife, Lorraine, came to the Manatee Chamber of Commerce's "Lunch with the Bucs" event, where he encouraged attendees to get excited about the Buc's upcoming season — its first under new coaching staff.

During lunch, Buccaneers reporter Casey Phillips, who grew up watching Vitale on television,  welcomed up Bucs' wide receiver Justin Watson, tight end Cameron Brate, COO Brian Ford and Chief Corporate Development and Brand Officer Atul Khosla for a panel discussion about the Bucs 2019-2020 season.

Guests also had a chance to earn Bucs memorabilia and tickets, get autographs and mingle with players.

Lakewood Ranch's Drew Lawson was one of them. He not only met an NFL player for the first time, but he also won a jersey autographed by Brate.  

"I go to games all the time," he said. "I'll make sure to wear this at the Bud Light Deck."

 

 

