British police car buff likes what he sees in Sarasota's design

In August, a woman reached out to the Sarasota Police Department with an unusual inquiry: What was a Sarasota police car doing in the Scottish Highlands?

It turns out Sarasota officers hadn’t ventured overseas for some patrol duty. In fact, despite the appearances, the car never actually belonged to the Sarasota Police Department. The car’s owner is Caleb Keogh, a resident of South Shields, England with an affinity for American police cars.

Keogh has no connection to Sarasota. He adorned his car with an SPD design because he liked the look and they use the same vehicle make and model. After doing some more research, Keogh said he also liked the connection with another coastal town and the community outreach efforts of the Sarasota Police Department.

Keough hopes he can visit the city painted on his car in the near future.