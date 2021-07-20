 Skip to main content
The U.S. Youth National Championships are taking place at Premier Sports Campus this week.

Braden River Soccer Club U18 girls fall in opening game of U.S. Youth Championships

Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021

The U.S. Youth National Championships are taking place at Premier Sports Campus this week.

Lauren Ragazzone takes off her captain's armband after the game.

Lauren Ragazzone fires a shot on net for BRSC.

Anabel Mallard dribbles down the field for BRSC.

The Pirates talk things over at halftime.

Ashton Pennell boots a goal kick for the Pirates.

Sierra Spirk slams a shot at the goal for Braden River SC.

Madison Smith heads a ball out of danger.

Anabel Mallard cuts off a Cleveland FC player going for the ball.

Braden River SC's Madison Smith takes a breath before a free kick against Cleveland FC.

Sarah Freddolino bodies a Cleveland FC player — and the ball — out of -bounds.

The event is being held at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch this week
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series is being held at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch this week. The event was originally to be held in Arizona but moved because of COVID-19 guidelines in the state. 

The Braden River Soccer Club U18 girls team, the only local team in the championships, lost its opening game of the group stage 5-0 to Cleveland FC on Tuesday. The Pirates will have two more chances to pick up victories and move onto the division's semifinals. They will play Nationals Union (Michigan) at 10 a.m. Wednesday on field three and will play Keystone FC (Pennsylvania) at 10 a.m. Thursday on field 14. 

The semifinals will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit usyouthsoccer.org for a full schedule and a list of results. 

Admission and parking at the championships are free. 

