Braden River Soccer Club U18 girls fall in opening game of U.S. Youth Championships

The 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series is being held at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch this week. The event was originally to be held in Arizona but moved because of COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

The Braden River Soccer Club U18 girls team, the only local team in the championships, lost its opening game of the group stage 5-0 to Cleveland FC on Tuesday. The Pirates will have two more chances to pick up victories and move onto the division's semifinals. They will play Nationals Union (Michigan) at 10 a.m. Wednesday on field three and will play Keystone FC (Pennsylvania) at 10 a.m. Thursday on field 14.

The semifinals will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit usyouthsoccer.org for a full schedule and a list of results.

Admission and parking at the championships are free.